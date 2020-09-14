Trucking 4 Kids Convoy to take place Sept. 20, in Scarborough, Maine

September 14, 2020

Wendy Parker

|

The Maine Professional Drivers Association announced that the annual Trucking for Kids Convoy event, Maine’s oldest and largest truck convoy, will take place on Sept. 20 in Scarborough, Maine.

Line-up at Scarborough Downs is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The convoy is planned from noon to 1 p.m.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, safety precautions will be in place for both participants and spectators during the event. Precautions include restrictions on gathering as groups, a requirement to wear face masks when outside of the trucks, and the social distancing of both people and vehicles.

There will be no extracurricular activities, such as raffle, driving competition, food booths, or truck show awards. There will also be no restrooms available for this short event.
Beneficiaries include Camp Sunshine and Camp POSTCARD (Peace Officers Striving To Create And Reinforce Dreams). Since the inception of this event in the 1980s, over $280,000 has been raised for Camp Sunshine and many other local children’s activities.

This year has been rough for many charities that depend on trucking industry events for the bulk of their third quarter donations. MPDA’s webmaster has designed a registration process that will allow participants to upload their photos, make donations, and to participate in whatever way they feel comfortable.

Drivers will be allowed to physically bring their vehicles to take part in the actual truck convoy or they may submit a photo of themselves with their vehicle to be posted on the website and in effect take part in a “virtual convoy.”

You may call Jack Roussel at 207-671-0524 or Jim Costa at 207-420-1816 for information.

 

More from Land Line’s Wendy Parker:

 

Wendy Parker

Wendy Parker has covered the trucking industry since 2012 after she says she “lost my mind and decided to climb inside my husband’s big truck to travel with him as an over-the road, long-haul trucker.” Her unique writing style that ranges from biting satire to investigative journalism coupled with her unbridled passion for fighting round out a wildly talented stable of writers.

