Truckers warned to be ‘vigilant and proactive’ this Labor Day

With another holiday approaching, industry insiders are forecasting a spike in cargo theft over Labor Day weekend.

These warnings are nothing new to those in the industry, with holidays often leading to adjusted hours for shippers and receivers, giving thieves a perfect opportunity to strike. However, in a recent Intelligence Insider Alert from Austin, Texas-based supply chain risk management company Overhaul, the company warned about an emerging trend that could lead to additional loss this Labor Day.

“In 2025, there has been a noticeable uptick in sophisticated theft operations, with thieves employing deceptive tactics such as using fraudulent documentation and posing as legitimate business entities to intercept and steal high-value shipments,” Overhaul said in its report. “This trend underscores the need for enhanced security measures during holidays.”

Overhaul said that companies should be “vigilant and proactive in planning their shipping schedules” by verifying holiday hours at shipping and receiving facilities to prevent delays or disruptions.

Cargo theft incidents have seen record-breaking numbers over the past few years, with that trend expected to continue for the foreseeable future. According to recent data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, cargo theft losses in 2025 are expected to increase 22% over the previous year.

Over the holiday weekend, carriers should adjust their schedules to avoid unnecessary staging or leaving cargo unattended. When it comes to cargo in transit, Overhaul said that any stops should be made in “well-lit, secured areas with trailer doors backed to a solid surface, if possible.”

“Particularly vulnerable during this time are the trailers staged outside big box store receiving facilities, which are prime targets for theft and pilferage,” the company said in its alert. “Additionally, distribution centers and warehouses face increased risks, as the holiday period often means fewer staff and scaled-back security, providing thieves with an extended window to operate unnoticed.”

The company said that shippers and carriers transporting highly targeted cargo – such as consumer electronics, high-end clothing and footwear, alcohol and cost-dense food items – should be particularly cautious over the holiday weekend. LL