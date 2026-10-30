Truckers to FMCSA: Give me more control over the clock

Truck drivers have been clamoring for more flexibility within the hours-of-service regulations for years.

So, it’s no surprise that truckers are mostly speaking out in support of two pilot programs aimed at determining if giving drivers more control over their time will improve highway safety.

Earlier this month, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration published notices about a pair of pilot programs that will allow drivers to pause their clock and provide alternative split-sleeper options.

The Split Duty Period Pilot Program will evaluate whether drivers can safely pause their 14-hour driving window for up to three hours each day when they spend qualifying time in a non-driving status.

The Flexible Sleeper Berth Pilot Program will evaluate alternative split sleeper options that allow drivers greater flexibility in matching their off-duty time to real-world conditions, work schedules and their needs for rest. Under the pilot, participating drivers will be permitted to split that time into two periods in any combination, provided the two periods total at least 10 hours and one period includes at least five consecutive hours in the sleeper berth.

When those notices were published, the public was given 60 days to submit comments.

So far, truckers have shown support for efforts aimed at providing drivers more control over their safety.

Truck driver Maie Lee wrote in support of giving truckers more sleeper berth options.

“I think the 10-hour change will increase efficiency and control over our time,” Lee wrote. “Getting to these loads quicker will create more home time, less traffic, less fatigue from being out days because of this clock. More money can be made, and this creates safer drivers …When you’re losing money and time, you tend not to care. I was one hour from home today but couldn’t move because of this 10-hour (rule). It’s definitely needed but needs tweaking and innovation.”

Wade Reeves told FMCSA that a big part of the problem involves the electronic logging device mandate. Many truck drivers have complained that ELDs, which track truckers’ time down to the minute, are too stringent and promote speeding and other bad driving behaviors.

“Do away with your mandates on Elogs,” Reeves wrote. “They’re dangerous and the most unsafe thing you could have put in a truck and unconstitutional.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has supported giving truck drivers more flexibility and believes the key to these provisions is making sure that the truckers possess the control – and not the motor carriers.

“For years, our members have told lawmakers and FMCSA that existing hours-of-service rules are not sensible for today’s trucking industry,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh said. “Hours-of-service regulations that dictate a truck driver’s work schedule are overly complex, provide little flexibility and in no way reflect the physical capabilities or limitations of individual drivers.”

Comments on FMCSA’s Split Duty Period Pilot Program can be made here, and comments on the Flexible Sleeper Berth Pilot Program can be made here. The agency will accept comments through Dec. 7. LL