Truckers still have time to shape the next highway bill

The U.S. Department of Transportation has already received hundreds of comments from truckers and members of the general public about what’s needed in the next highway bill. Now, that number has an opportunity to grow even more.

In a notice that is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, Aug. 20, the DOT is extending the comment period.

The additional time seems appropriate given the importance of the issue. The current surface transportation authorization bill, which is commonly referred to as the highway bill, expires on Sept. 30, 2026. The legislation is responsible for major transportation-funding projects and trucking policy.

Considering that highway bills are often authorized for five-year periods, the provisions included have a substantial impact on truck drivers and the industry overall.

“The Request for Information is intended to gather feedback, ideas and recommendations to help inform legislative priorities and ensure future infrastructure programs focus on delivering safe and efficient surface transportation, without attaching unnecessary requirements,” the DOT wrote in July. “The reauthorization effort will focus on modernizing America’s infrastructure by improving safety, streamlining federal processes, promoting economic growth and strengthening partnerships.”

Many truck drivers have already submitted comments, addressing such topics as the lack of truck parking, road conditions, restroom access and hours-of-service flexibility.

During a House hearing in March, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh relayed truck drivers’ needs, such as truck parking and restroom access, while also using the time to oppose such efforts as truck size and weight increases, minimum liability insurance increases, lowering the interstate CDL age and burdensome mandates with no proven safety benefit.

How to get involved

As of Tuesday, Aug. 19, more than 750 comments had been submitted to Regulations.gov. But with the Wednesday, Aug. 20 deadline now being extended through Sept. 8., that number should have the opportunity to reach the thousands.

Comments can be made by clicking here or by going to Regulations.gov and entering Docket No. DOT-OST-2025-0468. LL