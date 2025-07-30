Truckers ‘sick and tired’ of inaction on truck parking crisis

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association will not support a highway bill that fails to address the nation’s truck parking crisis.

That was one of OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh’s messages to lawmakers during a Senate committee hearing on July 22.

Specifically, he urged senators to support the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, which would dedicate $755 million toward the addition of truck parking spaces. HR1659 was introduced by Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill. Past versions of the bill have received bipartisan support but have failed to get across the finish line.

“Alleviating the truck parking shortage has been the top safety concern for American truckers for decades,” Pugh wrote in his submitted testimony. “Members of Congress from every corner of the country and across the political spectrum have supported this legislation over the years because they understand the truck parking crisis is negatively affecting their constituents who make a living behind the wheel.”

According to research from OOIDA and the American Trucking Associations, there is only one truck parking space for every 11 truck drivers. This poses safety concerns for truckers and for the motoring public.

In May, the National Transportation Safety Board asked the federal government to address the truck parking shortage after investigating a deadly Greyhound bus crash involving three tractor-trailers parked along an exit ramp to a rest area.

OOIDA told lawmakers that it is way past time for them to allocate significant dollars to adding truck parking.

“The current highway bill increased spending on things like commercial motor vehicle regulatory enforcement, created new uses of funds from the Highway Trust Fund for water infrastructure projects, vegetation management and other non-road projects and authorized $800 million for a new bike lane program, as well as a new program to promote ‘pollinator management’ along highways,” Pugh wrote. “At the same time, Congress – specifically the Senate – failed to prioritize or dedicate funding for truck parking.”

The current surface transportation authorization bill, which is commonly referred to as the highway bill, expires on Sept. 30, 2026.

As lawmakers work toward creating the next highway bill, OOIDA is making it clear that any legislation without truck parking funding is a non-starter.

“Frankly, truckers are sick and tired of some lawmakers ignoring their pressing safety needs while funding other pet projects, and rest assured, they will be watching closely to see if Washington finally delivers,” Pugh wrote. “If the next surface transportation reauthorization fails to provide dedicated funding for truck parking but authorizes even a single penny of funding for new initiatives, OOIDA will use every tool it has to ensure the legislation is defeated.” LL