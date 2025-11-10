Truckers shift into gear to show their support for veterans

An annual campaign to support former and active-duty military members is now underway.

Each November, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s Truckers For Troops campaign raises funds to support a number of veteran organizations, as well as to send care packages to U.S. troops stationed abroad. Entering its 19th year, the campaign begins on Monday Nov. 10 and will run through the start of business on Monday, Nov. 17.

During the campaign, new and renewed OOIDA memberships will be offered at a discounted price of $35 for a year, with 10% of the total amount paid going towards Truckers For Troops. On top of the money raised through memberships, OOIDA will match the 10% dollar-for-dollar.

You can support Truckers For Troops by calling 816-229-5791 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Central Monday through Friday or by going online to OOIDA.com and selecting “Become a Member” to join or renew.

Since Truckers For Troops began in 2007, OOIDA members have helped to raise more than $800,000 for veterans and active-duty military. Those funds have helped to send care packages to nearly 40,000 members of the U.S. military. In addition, Truckers For Troops has sent aid packages to 65 different facilities caring for wounded, disabled and homeless veterans.

One of the organizations benefiting from Truckers For Troops is the Veterans Community Project.

Founded in 2016 in Kansas City, Mo., by four combat veterans, VCP’s mission is to fight veteran homelessness by providing former military members with “a home of their own and individualized, wraparound support services that not only help get them back on their feet but ensure they continue standing.”

The organization accomplishes that goal through its communities of tiny homes located across the country. In addition to the original location in Kansas City, VCP has community villages in Glendale, Ariz., Longmont, Colo., Sioux Falls, S.D., St. Louis and Milwaukee.

In September, Truckers For Troops visited the VCP in Longmont, bringing along a donation of 250 backpacks filled with supplies and a check for $10,000.

In 2024, the group brought backpacks to the VCP Villages in Sioux Falls and St. Louis, along with a $10,000 donation to each site. LL