Truckers report email scam aimed at hijacking authority

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is alerting truckers about fraudulent emails purported to be from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

OOIDA, which represents small-business truckers, has received several reports from members about an email scam that attempts to hijack a motor carrier’s authority.

The email, which appears to come from FMCSA, includes attachments of forms MCSA-5889 or MCS-150 and asks carriers for their USDOT PIN.

“Although the emails come from a .gov domain, these emails are not from FMCSA,” said Crystal Minardi of OOIDA’s Business Services. “FMCSA will never ask you for your PIN on a manual form. We are advising our members not to reply.”

Incidents of the scam have already been reported to FMCSA.

Anyone who receives the email is advised not to complete the attached form and not to reply.

Those who suspect that their company has been a victim of fraud or identity theft can report the incident by going to FMCSA’s website and clicking on its Fraud Advisory link. Victims of such activity also are advised to contact the DOT Office of Inspector General by calling 800-424-9071 or by emailing hotline@oig.dot.gov.

Scams prevalent

This is not the first scam involving emails that appear to come from FMCSA or other transportation-related agencies.

In February, scammers released a phishing scam disguised as a safety audit.

As part of this scam, the email said that the carrier needed to schedule a safety audit. An attached link appeared to have a SAFER URL and mirrored the agency’s MCS-150 form. However, the scam email requested input of the recipient’s personal identification number, employer identification number and Social Security number. That information would allow access to the recipient’s FMCSA account by the unauthorized party.

In addition to the FMCSA email scam in February, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation warned of a text messaging scam in June.

The state DOT said that scammers were claiming to represent the state’s tolling agency and were requesting payments for unpaid tolls.

The Business Services Department at OOIDA can assist with potential scams as well as federal regulations, warranty issues, lease agreements and more. Visit OOIDA.com/business-services for more information. LL