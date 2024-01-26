Truckers push back against proposed increase to UCR fees

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration proposed a 25% increase to 2025 Unified Carrier Registration fees. Dozens of truckers have told the agency that such an increase isn’t feasible amid difficult economic times.

“Everything is going up but our rates,” wrote Jamie Marshall, a one-truck owner-operator. “Will there be anything created for us and not against us?”

FMCSA announced the planned increase in a notice of proposed rulemaking published on Jan. 9.

Depending on a carrier’s number of commercial motor vehicles, the fees would increase as little as $9 or as much as $9,000.

Proposed UCR fees for 2025:

Fleet size Fee 0-2 $46 3-5 $138 6-20 $276 21-100 $963 101-1,000 $4,592 1,001 and above $44,836

Fleet size Fee 0-2 $37 3-5 $111 6-20 $221 21-100 $769 101-1,000 $3,670 1,001 and above $35,836

Another fee?

UCR is an annual permit that most motor carriers must pay if they have an active U.S. DOT number, regardless of whether they are using that DOT number or whether it is marked interstate, according to OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department.

All states are required to enforce UCR requirements, whether or not a state participates in it. The not-participating states are Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont and Wyoming. Washington, D.C., also does not participate. The UCR applies to all motor carriers and entities required to register with FMCSA, including those based in Canada and Mexico.

“A resounding no to the proposed increase in fees to the UCR,” Melvin Ellis wrote in comments to FMCSA. “This will result in increases on already sky-high goods and services. FMCSA is tone deaf, along with all the other federal agencies, as to the suffering of its citizens. This regulatory overreach will be passed on to consumers. Learn to operate within your budget.”

The proposed 25% increase in UCR fees follows several years of reductions.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents small-business truckers, has continued to push for reduced fees. For instance, OOIDA argued that the 2023 fees were contrary to the statute and the Administrative Procedures Act.

How to comment

As of Friday, Jan. 26, more than 50 comments had been filed to the Regulations.gov website. To file a comment, click here or enter Docket No. FMCSA-2023-0268-0001. Comments will be accepted through Feb. 8. LL