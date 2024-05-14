Truckers prepare for annual safety blitz

With the annual safety blitz known as International Roadcheck kicking off today, drivers will want to be prepared for two major focuses of this year’s event.

Organized by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, the three-day campaign is a “high-visibility, high-volume commercial motor vehicle inspection and regulatory compliance enforcement initiative” taking place across North America today through Thursday, May 14-16.

For the 2024 campaign, inspectors will be focusing on tractor protection systems and possession or use of controlled substances or alcohol.

“This year’s International Roadcheck will serve as a reminder to motor carriers to establish and strictly enforce clear policies to prevent controlled substance and alcohol possession or use in the workplace,” CVSA said in a statement. “Inspectors are reminded to be vigilant in the detection and interdiction of such driver violations during every inspection.”

While checking for the presence of alcohol or controlled substances during an inspection, the agency said officials would:

Observe the driver for signs of alcohol or controlled substance use and/or impairment

Examine the cab and trailer for alcohol or controlled substances

For inspections conducted in the U.S., conduct a query in the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse

During a recent episode of Land Line Now, Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department discussed how drivers can prepare for the focus areas of this year’s International Roadcheck.

Crowley said owner-operators should ensure they are up-to-date with their Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse information, including one critically important step.

“Every carrier annually must run a query on their drivers … Maybe you’re a one-truck operation. Then you are everything and you’ve got to run that check on yourself. They’ll be able to see roadside if you haven’t done that,” he told Land Line Now. “Also, if you are a disqualified driver, they’ll be able to see that roadside, too, and they will take you out of the seat.”

The other focus area of this year’s International Roadcheck – tractor protection systems – is something CVSA said “may be overlooked during trip and roadside inspections.”

Specifically, inspectors will be looking for deficiencies with the tractor protection valve, trailer supply valve and anti-bleed back valve. To check these systems, inspectors will:

Ensure the wheel chocks are still in place and have the driver release all the brakes by pressing dash valves

Have the driver carefully remove the gladhands and allow air to escape

Ensure the air stops leaking from the supply line with at least 20 psi remaining

Listen and/or feel for any leaking air at the gladhand couplers on the trailer

Request a full-service brake application by the driver

Listen and/or feel for leaks from both air lines

Failing to pass an inspection could result in an out-of-service violation, and the truck and/or driver will not be able to operate until the violation is corrected. Drivers who successfully pass a Level I or Level V inspection may receive a CVSA decal, which is good for three months.

Last year, 20,151 CVSA decals were distributed throughout North America during International Roadcheck. In total, 59,429 commercial motor vehicles were checked during the 2023 safety blitz, with 81% of the vehicles and 94.5% of the drivers inspected not having any out-of-service violations.

While drivers will want to be ready for the two focus areas of the safety blitz, Lynch said they should not lose sight of the day-to-day items that can be the difference between passing or failing the inspection.

“The main thing I would do is prepare. They’re also going to be checking brakes and lights. They’re going to be looking at your logs, permits, insurance and things of that nature. These are things that you’re supposed to have on-hand in your permit book,” Lynch said. “Just because they’re observing these two specific things … doesn’t mean that’s what it’s only going to be. They’re going to be looking at other applicable things.” LL

Listen below to Land Line Now’s complete interview with Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch on preparing for this year’s International Roadcheck.