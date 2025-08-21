Truckers prepare for annual Brake Safety Week

The start of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s annual Brake Safety Week is fast approaching.

During the weeklong enforcement blitz, CVSA-certified inspectors across North America will conduct commercial motor vehicle inspections and educate drivers and motor carriers about the importance of brake safety.

Each year, thousands of inspections are conducted during Brake Safety Week. Inspections consist of an examination of brake systems and components, with an emphasis on drums and rotors.

“Brake drum and rotor issues may affect a vehicle’s brake efficiency,” CVSA said in a news release. “Broken pieces of drums and rotors become dislodged from the vehicle and damage other vehicles or result in injuries or fatalities to the motoring public.”

The agency said the goal of Brake Safety Week is to eliminate roadway crashes by conducting inspections and educating drivers, mechanics, motor carriers and others on the importance of proper brake inspection, maintenance and operation.

This year’s event will take place Sunday through the following Saturday, Aug. 24-30. Commercial motor vehicles found to have brake-related out-of-service violations or any other out-of-service violations will be removed from roadways until the violations are corrected.

During last year’s Brake Safety Week, roughly 87% of the commercial motor vehicles passed inspection with no brake-related critical violations.

A total of 16,725 commercial motor vehicle inspections were conducted in the United States, Canada and Mexico during 2024’s Brake Safety Week. From those inspections, a total of 2,149 (12.8%) commercial vehicles were placed out of service due to brake-related violations.

According to data from CVSA, 63.1% of the trucks placed out of service during last year’s campaign had stand-alone out-of-service brake violations, with just over 10% having steering axle brake out-of-service violations.

Of the 2,375 commercial motor vehicles that were placed out of service, 1,216 (56.6%) failed the 20% defective brakes criterion.

Results from previous Brake Safety Week campaigns can be found here. LL