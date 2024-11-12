Truckers Paradise opens in Gainesville, Texas, offering free truck parking

Truckers have a new place to park in Gainesville, Texas, but All American Truckers Paradise is not your ordinary truck stop.

On Friday, Nov. 8, Truckers Paradise, which claims to be the nation’s biggest travel center, officially opened for business in Gainesville. Located where a former outlet mall sat at 4321 N. Interstate 35, the travel center will feature a wide array of amenities for truckers.

“This week is our soft opening to begin testing systems, conduct training and ramp up fueling capacity,” Truckers Paradise CEO Dean Ash told Land Line. “Please come and let us know what are the most important items in a truck stop or travel center. We are looking for unique ways to give truckers the best possible experience anywhere.”

Currently available amenities include:

Fuel

Restrooms

Truck wash

Convenience store

Chrome shop

Truck accessories

Cigar shop

Loading dock for limited freight transfer

Full-coverage camera monitoring

Overnight safety patrols

Additionally, a Cracker Barrel restaurant and movie theater are located next to the Truckers Paradise facility. A Sbarro pizza joint and Cut Café, a soul food restaurant, are scheduled to open in December.

Of course, plenty of truck parking is available. There are 178 diagonal spaces with 6 feet between each truck for safety and security, as well as expansion plans to add another 250 parking spaces. Long-term truck parking is available, as well as RV sites with full hookups. Oversize loads can be accommodated.

For the month of November, drivers can take advantage of free overnight parking at Truckers Paradise by signing up here.

After that, parking can be reserved for $15 a day through Truck Parking Club.

Many truckers complain about other drivers lingering at the fuel island. That will not be an issue at Truckers Paradise, as it features mobile fueling. While drivers are taking advantage of the truck stop’s many amenities, a portable fuel dispenser will pull up to their truck parked at a designated spot and fuel it up. That same mobile feature applies to the truck wash, as well.

View this post on Instagram

The amenities at Truckers Paradise are also available at most traditional truck stops. However, with a former outlet mall at his disposal, Ash has big plans to create what he calls a trucker village.

He told Land Line that the company aims to provide a one-stop shop for all of truckers’ personal needs. Getting a haircut or going to the bank or a doctor can be difficult because parking is generally not available at these places for tractor-trailers. Thus, Ash plans to bring all of those services to a single facility that truck drivers can access.

“We are basically bringing the city to the trucker, because the trucker can’t get to the amenities in the city,” Ash said. “We will be the largest truck stop by amenities to the professional driver, with almost 200,000 square feet of services.”

To access Truckers Paradise, take Exit 501 and enter the back of the truck stop’s mall by turning left immediately past the Hampton Inn Hotel on the west side of I-35. LL

