Truckers need every dollar. States just changed the rules

The bills never stop coming for truckers. Tolls, fuel taxes, registration fees and income taxes all take a bite out of the bottom line.

For owner-operators and small trucking businesses, every dollar counts. Money paid in taxes cannot go toward fuel, insurance, truck payments or other operating costs.

Where truckers live can also affect how much they keep. Ballotpedia reports that 42 states collect personal income taxes. Rates range from 2.5% to 13.3%.

California has the highest rate. Arizona and North Dakota have the lowest.

Eight states have no personal income tax: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming. Florida, Tennessee and Texas also have constitutional bans on the tax.

Several states put income tax questions before voters on Nov. 3. The results could change how much some taxpayers owe – and how much money truckers keep.

Colorado voters approve a new income tax system

Colorado voters faced two major, competing income tax measures on Nov. 3.

The state is one of 15 states with a flat income tax. Its current rate is 4.4%. It applies to all taxpayers, regardless of income.

That system is set to change.

Voters approved Amendment 87. The measure moves Colorado to a graduated income tax.

Rates will range from 3.7% to 8.4%.

People earning more than $500,000 a year will pay between 7.4% and 8.4%. Those earning less than $100,000 will pay between 3.7% and 4.2%. Everyone else will continue paying the current rate.

Voters rejected a related proposal.

Proposition 136 could have canceled Amendment 87’s changes if both measures passed. Instead, it called for capping income tax rates at 4.4% of federal taxable income.

For Colorado truckers and small-business owners, the new system could change how much income they keep. The size of the tax bill will depend on earnings, making the new rates especially important for business owners watching every expense.

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Iowa voters make tax hikes harder to pass

Iowa voters approved a measure that raises the bar for lawmakers who want to increase certain state taxes.

Amendment 1 changes the state Constitution. Lawmakers will need a two-thirds vote in both chambers to raise individual or corporate income tax rates. The requirement also covers certain other income-based taxes and new state taxes in those categories.

That means at least 67 votes in the 100-member House and 34 votes in the 50-member Senate. Current law requires only 51 House votes and 26 Senate votes.

The amendment does not raise or lower taxes. It makes certain tax increases harder to pass. It does not cover taxes imposed at the option of local governments.

For Iowa truckers, the stakes are easy to understand. Higher income taxes can leave less money for diesel, tires, repairs, insurance and truck payments. Amendment 1 makes it tougher for lawmakers to raise certain taxes and take another bite out of those earnings.

North Carolina voters cap future income tax rates

North Carolina voters approved a tighter limit on the state income tax rate.

A constitutional amendment lowers the maximum rate lawmakers can set from 7% to 3.5%.

The current rate is 3.99%. State law already schedules it to drop to 3.49% in 2027. But the state Constitution allows lawmakers to raise it as high as 7%.

The amendment closes that gap. Lawmakers cannot raise the rate above 3.5%.

For truckers, the cap limits how high the state income tax can climb. That matters when every dollar has to cover fuel, equipment, repairs and other costs of keeping a truck on the road.

Washington voters block a new income tax

Washington voters approved Initiative 645. The measure blocks a new tax on income above $1 million and puts limits on future income taxes.

Washington does not currently collect a personal or corporate income tax. However, the state does tax long-term capital gains earned by certain high-income individuals. That tax applies to individuals or couples with more than $278,000 in annual capital gains.

Initiative 645 goes further. It explicitly bans individual income taxes. It also defines income in an effort to prevent future workarounds.

The measure also repeals a 9.9% tax on income above $1 million. Lawmakers approved that earlier this year. That tax was scheduled to take effect in 2028.

For truckers and trucking business owners, the vote puts a limit on one potential tax hit. Keeping more earnings means more money available for diesel, tires, repairs, insurance and truck payments. For small carriers and owner-operators, that money can help keep the business running. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.