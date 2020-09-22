A federal court has denied a former trucker accusing Pennsylvania-based KAH Transportes of human trafficking his motion for a protective order against owner Carl Hemphill, but not without expressing its concerns about Hemphill’s behavior.

On Sept. 21, a U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania denied Jose Enrique Castillo Chaidez’s motion for protective order against Hemphill. In his motion, Castillo accuses Hemphill of harassing and threatening witnesses while the human trafficking case is in litigation.

Castillo’s complaint accuses Hemphill and his wife of forced labor, human trafficking, Fair Labor Standards Act violations, Pennsylvania wage law violations, and breach of contract. Hemphill recruited Castillo as a trucker in Mexico on an H-2B visa. However, Castillo’s role eventually turned into what is described as “forced labor and involuntary servitude” in the complaint. For more details about the case, click here.

In the motion for protective order, Hemphill allegedly sent more than 300 harassing and threatening text messages over a period of more than three hours to a witness in the human trafficking case.

However, Hemphill essentially called the motion a smear campaign “now that the case has been gutted,” according to court documents. In his reply to the motion, Hemphill calls the human trafficking allegations “outrageous” and claims many of Castillo’s claims have been debunked.

Justifying the text messages, Hemphill claimed they are unrelated to the human trafficking case.

“In his motion for a protective order, plaintiff argues that Mr. Hemphill is intimidating a witness, Mr. Asencio, through text messages sent during a single evening,” Hemphill’s attorney stated in court documents. “But, as the texts themselves establish, Mr. Hemphill was contacting Mr. Asencio about another business dispute, which is the subject of a separate lawsuit. To be sure, these texts use crude language and do not reflect well on either Mr. Hemphill or Mr. Asencio. There is, however, no connection to this lawsuit or Mr. Asencio’s testimony more than one year before the texts were sent.”

In denying the motion, the court states Hemphill’s contact with the witness “was remote in time from the witness’ deposition testimony.” The court also acknowledges the independent business relationship between the two men unrelated to the human trafficking case. However, Hemphill’s behavior did not go unnoticed.

“Nonetheless, given the tenor of this litigation, the court is concerned by the tone and content of Mr. Hemphill’s communication with the witness, and further concerned by the conduct of one of Mr. Hemphill’s attorneys at deposition, specifically, John Bradley, Esquire,” the court states.

Castillo also accuses Hemphill and his attorney of asking a series of irrelevant and harassing questions during a witness’ deposition in the human trafficking case.

The text messages occurred after Hemphill retained additional counsel. That attorney, James Steigerwald, suggests that Castillo and Hemphill enter into a consent order prohibiting further contract. The court “sees wisdom” in that suggestion, the denial order states.

The allegations of harassment during litigation is another complication in a heated lawsuit. In July, a federal court took KAH Transportes’ insurer Landmark Insurance off the hook. The court ruled the insurance company is not obligated to pay for Hemphill’s defense since the policy does not cover human trafficking. Hemphill attempted to have the case dismissed. However, the court denied Hemphill’s motion for summary judgment last November.