Truckers left out of No Tax on Overtime bill

There is a bill in the Senate that would eliminate taxes on overtime wages. However, that benefit would not extend to truck drivers.

In March, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced the No Tax on Overtime Act of 2025. The bill moves forward President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to “put American workers first.”

Although the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supports the effort to end taxes on overtime pay, it is reminding lawmakers that current law would not allow truck drivers to receive the benefit.

That’s why OOIDA is encouraging Hawley and other lawmakers to support the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act, which would amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 to require that employee truck drivers receive overtime compensation when they work more than 40 hours in a week.

“America’s truckers are the backbone of our economy, keeping goods moving and ensuring our supply chain stays strong,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said when the bill was introduced. “Yet despite their essential role, trucking remains one of the few professions in America denied guaranteed overtime pay. It’s long past time the hard work of the men and women behind the wheel is fairly compensated. By discounting a trucker’s time, ‘big trucking’ has driven wages downward, treating truckers as disposable rather than the skilled professionals they are.”

In addition to OOIDA, the bill is supported by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the Truck Safety Coalition and the Institute for Safer Trucking.

The push by Trump and Hawley to eliminate taxes on overtime pay has been promoted as a way to help America’s blue-collar workers.

“The people who work overtime are among the hardest-working citizens in our country,” Trump said during a campaign speech in September 2024.

The bipartisan GOT Truckers Act would not only enable employee truck drivers to receive overtime compensation but also allow them to receive a tax break if Hawley’s bill is passed into law. LL