Truckers keep data privacy lawsuit against Union Pacific on track

Concerns over data privacy have been growing rapidly as technology collects more and more of our information. Truck drivers have been raising some of those concerns in federal courts for years and just scored another victory.

Recently, there has been heightened awareness of how much of our personal data is being collected and how it is being used. Flock Safety’s automated license plate readers have been the center of attention lately, making the technology the epitome of data privacy anxieties.

While the topic of personal data is just starting to reach the mainstream consciousness, Illinois began addressing the issue nearly 20 years ago. In 2008, the state enacted the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA).

BIPA requires companies to obtain informed written consent before collecting biometric data, such as fingerprints, voiceprints and scans of facial geometry. It also requires a retention and destruction policy, restricts disclosure and prohibits selling or profiting from the data. Individuals can sue for violations.

That is exactly what truck drivers working with Union Pacific Railroad did, and they have prevailed. Twice.

According to a federal lawsuit filed in 2024, Union Pacific required fingerprint scans for truck drivers entering its intermodal facilities in Illinois. Biometric scans were used to track and process loads.

Truck drivers claim that they never gave Union Pacific written consent to collect that biometric data as BIPA requires. Truckers also accuse the railroad of failing to publish a data retention policy and sharing that information with a third party without permission.

Union Pacific moved to have the case dismissed on the grounds that it is exempt from BIPA. A provision in the data privacy law exempts contractors and subcontractors “when working for (a) State agency or local unit of government.” Union Pacific had one contract operating commuter trains and another designing overpasses and grade crossings.

However, the truck drivers said those contracts had nothing to do with intermodal freight, let alone the work they did for the railroad. Union Pacific argued that the exemption language of “when working” for the government means all work a contractor does during the time it holds that contract. The court was not buying that interpretation.

Last August, a federal district court judge denied Union Pacific’s bid to end the case based on its exemption argument. The railroad appealed. On Sept. 30, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the decision, keeping the truck drivers’ case alive.

Truck drivers protect their data privacy

This is not the first BIPA data privacy lawsuit filed by truckers, and drivers have come out on top in several of the disputes.

In 2020, a truck driver filed a similar class-action lawsuit against Union Pacific. In that case, the railroad made a different argument, claiming BIPA is preempted by federal law. A federal judge struck that down. Nearly seven years later, the case is still pending.

BNSF Railway Company has also faced data privacy lawsuits from truck drivers. In 2024, the railroad reached a final settlement of $75 million for BIPA violations. A jury had initially awarded the drivers $228 million before the federal court vacated the amount.

The same trucker who filed the BNSF lawsuit also filed a similar lawsuit against CSX Intermodal Terminals. In November 2020, the case was moved from a federal court to an Illinois state court to proceed with a settlement agreement.

A third lawsuit filed by that trucker targeted the Illinois Central Railroad Company. Like the CSX lawsuit, it was moved to state court pending a settlement agreement.

In 2023, Old Dominion Freight Line was sued over BIPA violations. Employees of the trucking company, including drivers, had to scan their fingerprints to use the time clock. Old Dominion settled the case for $1.6 million. LL