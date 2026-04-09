Truckers honored through Highway Angel program

The Truckload Carriers Association named three truck drivers as Highway Angel recipients in March.

Established in 1997, the Highway Angel program recognizes professional truck drivers who display exemplary courtesy and courage on North American highways.

This award, presented by TCA and EpicVue, has honored nearly 1,500 professional drivers to date.

Michael Alpine, ABF Freight

Around 4 a.m. local time, Alpine was driving near Gustine, Calif., when a crash occurred.

“I saw the brake lights of the truck come on and then immediately swerve… and then it started rolling over,” Alpine said. He called 911 and tried to secure the scene before assisting those involved. The driver was conscious but complained of neck and back pain. Two passengers in the vehicle suffered visible injuries, including head trauma. Alpine remained on the scene until emergency responders arrived. “It’s always a good day when people can walk away from a crash,” Alpine said. “You can replace material things — you can’t replace people. I encourage everybody to get first aid and CPR training,” he added. “Sometimes we are the first responders out there.”

Anthony Dunne, Maverick Transportation

Dunne safely navigated a large branch on Highway 65 near Transylvania, La., around 2 a.m. After avoiding the debris, Dunne notice a severely damaged truck had veered off the road in the immediate area. “Honestly I didn’t think that anybody was going to be okay from that one,” said Dunne. “I really thought that was going to be a DOA scene.” Dunne found the driver trapped inside, but conscious and alert. Due to the remote location, first responders took approximately 45 minutes to arrive. Fortunately, emergency personnel extracted the driver, who sustained only minor injuries. “I couldn’t just drive by if there was something I could do,” Dunne said.

Scott Derrick, ABF Freight

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 15 near Oak Hills, Calif., Derrick came upon a vehicle engulfed in flames. “I feel like God told me ‘It’s time for you to go to work’,” Derrick said. He stopped his truck and grabbed the onboard fire extinguisher. A UPS driver, involved in the crash, was pulling individuals from a burning car, but one remained stuck. “I got out with the fire extinguisher and thought, ‘I’m old, I’ve lived my life’.” Derrick’s quick reactions allowed him to reach the vehicle and pull the injured man to safety. “I just thought, he’s not going to die while I’m here tonight,” Derrick said.

Visit the Highway Angel website to learn more about the program. LL