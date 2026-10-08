Truckers hit with nearly 2,000 tickets during Operation Safe Driver Week

If truckers can glean anything from the recently released results from the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s annual Operation Safe Driver Week, it’s to slow down and buckle up.

Conducted in July, the weeklong enforcement blitz focused on reckless, careless and dangerous driving. In total, law enforcement agencies from 36 U.S. states, seven Canadian provinces and Mexico participated in this year’s event.

“Participating member jurisdictions devote time, personnel and resources to this initiative because unsafe driving behaviors – such as speeding, distracted driving and aggressive driving – are among the leading causes of roadway crashes in North America,” CVSA said.

According to CVSA, officers “interacted” with 8,083 drivers during the 7-day stretch, issuing a total of 2,604 tickets for unsafe driving. Of those, 1,956 tickets were doled out to commercial motor vehicle drivers, with the other 648 tickets being given to passenger vehicle drivers.

The number one infraction this year? You guessed it: speeding. Officers dished out 342 citations to truckers during Operation Safe Driver Week. Passenger vehicle drivers received 349 speeding citations, accounting for nearly 54% of all tickets issued to 4-wheel drivers.

Other commonly cited violations for commercial drivers were failure to obey a traffic control device (319), failure to wear a seat belt (270) and texting or using a handheld device while driving (136).

As for the focus area of this year’s enforcement effort – reckless, careless and dangerous driving – a total of 33 tickets were issued for that violation, with 22 being given to commercial drivers.

“Reckless, careless and dangerous driving behaviors show a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of other people or property on the road,” CVSA said. “These actions put all road users at risk and continue to contribute to preventable crashes, injuries and fatalities.”

Other citations issued to commercial motor vehicle drivers during Operation Safe Driver Week included:

Use of or impairment by drugs or alcohol, 22

Following too closely, 23

Improper lane change, 23

Using/equipping CMV with radar/laser detector, 10

Operating a CMV while ill or fatigued, 6

According to CVSA, the goal of the annual enforcement campaign is to “improve driver behavior through traffic enforcement, direct interaction with law enforcement and public outreach and awareness.” LL