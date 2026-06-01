Truckers hear new 55 mph rumor – here’s what’s really happening

Truck drivers hear all kinds of rumors while rolling down the highway or sitting around waiting for someone to finally load or unload them.

Some talk is about road conditions. Some is about enforcement blitzes. And some of it sounds like it came straight from the “my cousin heard it from a guy at the truck stop” file.

One rumor making the rounds lately is about lower speed limits for trucks.

In a TikTok video, one driver warned about a possible slowdown for trucks driving through Arizona and New Mexico.

The driver asked viewers if anyone else had heard about it.

Turns out, there’s no real evidence backing it up.

Right now, the closest thing to a truck slowdown in Arizona and New Mexico is the 65-mph limit for all vehicles on urban interstates. On rural interstates, both states still allow cars and trucks to run 75 mph.

New Mexico did kick around a bill last year that would have dropped truck speeds on rural interstates to 65 mph.

That idea did not get support.

So, for now, the only places truckers rolling through Arizona or New Mexico are likely to get dragged down to 55 mph are work zones. LL