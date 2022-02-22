Truckers’ health key topic on next episode of ‘Live From Exit 24’

Health and wellness is on the agenda for the upcoming episode of “Live From Exit 24” at 7 p.m. Central on Wednesday Feb. 23.

Host Mike Matousek and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh will be talking about an interesting new product for truckers. Eric Miller, senior project manager with GPS tech company Garmin, will discuss the company’s new Instinct 2 – dēzl Edition smartwatch.

In a news release from Garmin, the company calls the watch a “must have” for long-haul truckers. The watch is “built specifically for drivers who want to operate with more efficiency and convenience while achieving a more health-focused lifestyle on the road.”

Also, Mac Braswell, an agent with OOIDA’s Life and Health Benefits Department, is scheduled to join the show to discuss OOIDA’s minimum essential coverage plan for preventive health care.

“Live From Exit 24” is a live call-in show. You can join the show with your questions or comments by calling 317-676-6432. Questions and comments also can be submitted via the Facebook livestream during the show.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page, OOIDA’s YouTube channel, iHeartRadio and Apple Podcasts.

Past episodes are archived on the show’s website.

Feb. 9 episode

The previous episode of “Live From Exit 24,” which aired Wednesday Feb. 9, was guest hosted by Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones alongside Pugh. Joining Jones and Pugh were Land Line Senior Editor Mark Schremmer and Staff Writer Ryan Witkowski.

The four discussed the ongoing Canadian protests and what role OOIDA has played in the opposition to government vaccine mandates. Pugh cited many issues that have led to many truckers being unhappy with working conditions, calling the government mandates “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

The Land Line staff and Pugh also discussed the new entry-level driver training regulations. Witkowski, being new to the industry, was floored by the fact that these types regulations are just now going into effect.

“In an industry that is largely overregulated, it’s wild to me that the entry point to that profession hadn’t been regulated as well,” Witkowski said.

‘Live From Exit 24’ survey

“Live From Exit 24” launched as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

OOIDA wants truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how they are liking the show so far. The survey can be found here. LL