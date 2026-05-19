Truckers have a chance to shape the future of freight in Texas

As it develops a four-year update to its freight mobility plan, the Texas Department of Transportation wants to hear from those who keep the supply chain moving.

State transportation officials said the successful development and implementation of the freight plan requires an ongoing relationship with the regional freight community.

The 2027 freight plan will include policies, programs and projects for TxDOT to advance over the next four years and in the longer term.

Texas transportation officials provided the following timeline:

Late 2025 through Late 2027 – Public involvement

Late 2025 – Project kickoff, data assessment, analysis of trends, disruptors and opportunities.

Early 2026 – Multimodal data inventory, conduct a data needs assessment, supply chain review and critical freight facility assessment.

Mid 2026 – Begin stakeholder engagement, conduct a freight bottleneck and network assessments.

Late 2026 – Document economic importance of multimodal freight, finalize Texas freight mobility recommendations, finalize implementation plan.

Stakeholders are invited to complete an online survey to help TxDOT identify and support freight needs, investment priorities and performance measures.

A multifaceted approach will ensure diverse perspectives, industries and communities are represented and engaged.

This engagement plan also includes interaction with the Texas Freight Advisory Committee and metropolitan planning organizations’ freight advisory committees through workshops, interviews, project communications, surveys and project webpage content.

According to a news release, Texas has been the top U.S. exporter for 23 consecutive years and is the nation’s largest energy-producing state.

Without reliable transportation and distribution of freight, including raw materials, intermediate and final goods, the Texas economy would come to a stop, TxDOT said.

Moving freight safely, prioritizing the most impactful investments, optimizing freight system performance, reinforcing security of the freight network, delivering an adaptive freight network and promoting responsible stewardship of resources are the goals and objectives Texas transportation officials outlined. LL

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