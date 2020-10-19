Truckers for Troops to kick off week of Veterans Day

October 19, 2020

Land Line Staff

OOIDA’s 2020 Truckers for Troops campaign will take place the week of Veterans Day, from Monday, Nov. 9, through the start of business on Monday, Nov. 16.

As usual, truckers can join OOIDA for a discounted rate of $35, with 10% of that going into the fund and OOIDA matching that money. Truckers also can make direct donations into the fund.

Truckers for Troops started in 2007 as a way to send care packages to our country’s troops overseas and veterans’ facilities in the United States. The campaign, which was created during Operation Iraqi Freedom, has generated nearly $670,000.

Now with fewer soldiers stationed in harm’s way, Truckers for Troops is using funds to help the Veterans Community Project in addition to sending care packages.

VCP helps provide housing for homeless veterans through a community of “tiny houses.”

VCP’s locations also include a community center that provides comprehensive services to veterans, such as navigating the VA and their benefits, identification services, mental and physical health referrals, financial counseling, and employment supports among other services. In addition, Veterans can receive hygiene kits and use a food pantry. All services are free of charge.

To participate in Truckers for Troops, just call OOIDA’s main number, 816-229-5791. During business hours, let operators know you’re calling about Truckers for Troops, and they will transfer you to membership. Phones will be answered live, and the switchboards will stay open later than usual, so you can call until 7:30 p.m. Central.

Individual tax-deductible contributions to the Truckers for Troops fund also are welcome and can be paid to the OOIDA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation.

The 2019 campaign generated $32,574 to support U.S. military personnel. Veterans are a huge part of the trucking industry overall, and more than one-third of all OOIDA members have served in the military.

OOIDA’s first Truckers for Troops campaign started with the modest goal to raise $5,000. However, generous truck drivers opened their wallets and raised more than eight times the original goal, with a total of $42,083. LL

