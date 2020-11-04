Truckers for Troops starts on Monday

November 4, 2020

Mark Reddig

|

For 13 years, truckers have shown in a very real way their support for our troops and veterans. And starting Monday, they’ll do it again.

Monday is the opening day of the 2020 Truckers for Troops campaign, raising money to send care packages to our troops overseas, and to support the Veterans Community Project, which helps homeless and other needy veterans transition into permanent housing, and a better life.

All that week, truckers can join OOIDA or renew their membership at a discounted rate, with 10% of that going into the fund and OOIDA matching the money dollar for dollar.

The campaign also includes stories of troops who have received care packages paid for by truckers’ donation, and this year, stories to introduce you to the Veterans Community Project and how it helps veterans.

That includes Vincent Morales, one of group of veterans who founded the Veterans Community Project; a veteran and former U.S. Senate candidate who’s joined the cause; veterans who have benefitted from the project; and a recipient of a previous Truckers for Troops care package.

Truckers for Troops will also feature the Land Line Now crew, along with Land Line Magazine’s Jami Jones, talking about the effort, and a few reports as the calls come in.

The fundraising begins at the start of business Monday, Nov. 9, and any trucker who calls before the start of business Monday, Nov. 16, can take part. During business hours, operators will be ready to take truckers calls, but drivers can also call after hours and leave their name and number, or take part online through OOIDA.com.

Since it started, Truckers for Troops has raised more than $670,000 dollars, sent care packages serving more than 38,500 members of our military and aided more than 60 different facilities that serve veterans. LL

TA Folds of Honor
Mark Reddig

Mark Reddig had more than two decades of award-winning writing, editing and photography experience before the 2005 launch of Land Line Now. In the radio show’s first 12 years, Mark and the staff have been honored with awards from regional, national and international media organizations.

Related News

‘Live From Exit 24’ recap: Election Day Fallout

News

‘Live From Exit 24’ recap: Election Day fallout

The latest installment of OOIDA’s internet talk show “Live From Exit 24” tackles the fallout from a closely contested presidential election.

By Greg Grisolano | November 04

Trucking jobs among highest in injury, illness cases

News

Trucking jobs among highest in injury/illness cases

Among all the private industry occupations, trucking jobs ranked among the highest in terms of days off work from injuries and illnesses.

By Tyson Fisher | November 04

Transportation issues settled by voters in 12 states

News

Voters weigh in on transportation issues

Voters throughout the country decided Tuesday on transportation issues that include “Right to Repair,” road funds, and tolls.

By Keith Goble | November 04

Governor elections decided in 11 states

News

Governor elections decided in 11 states

The outcomes of governor elections from coast to coast were decided on Tuesday with Republicans picking up one chief executive seat.

By Keith Goble | November 04