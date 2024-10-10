Truckers For Troops presents $10K check to veteran organization

A veteran organization in South Dakota is getting support from members of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the membership it represents.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, OOIDA’s Truckers For Troops presented the Veterans Community Project in Sioux Falls, S.D., with a check for $10,000. OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh was on hand to present the check to the organization.

Founded in 2016 in Kansas City, Mo., by four combat veterans, VCP’s mission is to fight veteran homelessness by providing former military members with “a home of their own and individualized, wraparound support services that not only help get them back on their feet but ensure they continue standing.”

The organization accomplishes this goal through its communities of tiny homes located across the country. In addition to locations in Kansas City and Sioux Falls, it has community villages in Glendale, Ariz., Longmont, Colo., St. Louis, Milwaukee and Oklahoma City.

When it comes to offering support, VCP defines a veteran as “anyone who raised a right hand and took the oath to protect our Constitution, regardless of discharge status or type of service.” Due to this distinction, the group is not eligible for federal funding and relies on individual donations to make its mission possible.

John Holter, executive director of VCP South Dakota, said OOIDA’s donation is “huge” in terms of helping VCP continue its mission and that it seems an even bigger deal when he considers the source.

“We’re the little guy trying to make a difference with the homeless veterans,” Holter told Land Line. “Coming from the individual business owner or that single trucker that’s out there working their butt off, it’s a huge deal and it’s a great partnership.”

On top of the monetary donation, the organization also received 125 backpacks loaded with hygiene kits to distribute to veterans in the Sioux Falls community. Craig Sanchez, residential case manager for VCP South Dakota, said the backpacks are more than just a material possession.

“Having a backpack, from what I’ve been told, the weight on the shoulders actually helps ease the mind,” Sanchez said. “When you have a homeless veteran and everything they have is on them – especially if you have a prior service member who always carried a backpack – it gives them that sense of comfort.”

Established in 2007, Truckers For Troops raises money to assist a number of veteran organizations, as well as to send care packages to active service personnel stationed overseas. Since the effort’s inception, OOIDA members have raised more than $800,000 to support those causes. LL