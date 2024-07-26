Truckers For Troops makes $10,000 donation to VCP St. Louis

Truckers For Troops extended its charitable contributions to the Veterans Community Project with a $10,000 donation to the VCP St. Louis location on Thursday, July 25.

OOIDA established Truckers For Troops in 2007, sending care packages to service personnel stationed in combat zones. Truckers For Troops has also helped a variety of veterans’ facilities that assist or house wounded, disabled or homeless service members.

OOIDA has raised more than $800,000 and sent more than 3,200 care packages, serving more than 39,000 members of the military.

OOIDA Director of Public Relations Norita Taylor spoke with KTVI-TV in St. Louis about the Truckers for Troops event.

“We do have the care package program, but we also wanted to make sure that we include veterans here in the United States and people who have served,” Taylor said. “We knew there was a need. Our members, who are small-business truckers and truck drivers, some of them are veterans or they, like everyone, have relatives or friends that are veterans. They want to show their support in any way they can.”

In addition to the monetary donation, the OOIDA Spirit tour truck delivered 125 backpacks filled with snacks and hygiene kits to VCP St. Louis.

Those kits with basic but essential items will go to veterans who may be without housing and/or seeking other services from VCP.

In May, as part of Military Appreciation Month, Truckers For Troops held an additional fundraising effort with 100% of money raised going directly to care packages and VCP.

Truckers For Troops’ next annual fundraising campaign is scheduled for Nov. 11-17.

“We hope that we can do more, and we’re always looking to do more,” Taylor said.

Anyone interested in donating to Truckers For Troops can do so online. For more information about requesting a care package, email Troops@OOIDA.com. LL