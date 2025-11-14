Truckers For Troops: Every dollar adds up

What started as a “cool” idea with extremely modest expectations, Truckers For Troops continues to see truckers show up to support troops and veterans.

In 2007, a group of employees at the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association thought a care package program for troops overseas would be a good way to reach out. A number of employees had relatives serving in war zones and knew firsthand how much a care package meant.

“I remember before we went on air with the first Truckers For Troops show on Land Line Now, that we all were guessing how much we might raise,” said Jami Jones, managing editor of Land Line. “We tossed around some numbers and (then) host Mark Reddig said he’d be thrilled with $5,000. So, that became the goal.”

Talk about aiming low.

That first year, the weeklong campaign raised $41,500. Blown away by the success and generosity, it became clear that the program resonated with truck drivers. And why not? Studies show that anywhere between 33 to 40% of truckers are veterans.

Now, each November, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s Truckers For Troops campaign raises funds to support a number of veteran organizations, as well as to send care packages to U.S. troops stationed abroad.

In its 19th year, the campaign began on Monday, Nov. 10, and will run through the start of business on Monday, Nov. 17.

During the campaign, new and renewed OOIDA memberships will be offered at a discounted price of $35 for a year, with 10% of the total amount paid going towards Truckers For Troops. On top of the money raised through memberships, OOIDA will match the 10% dollar-for-dollar.

Unique to Truckers For Troops, 100% of the money raised goes either to care packages or directly to Veterans Community Project sites around the country. OOIDA does not take any administrative fees.

Are you asking yourself how you can participate when the office is closed? It’s easy. Go online to OOIDA.com and select “Become a Member” to join or renew.

In addition to collecting donations, the Truckers For Troops committee members are seeking names of military personnel currently serving on active duty. If you know someone stationed abroad or even domestically with limited access outside the base, email their name and mailing address to Troops@OOIDA.com.

Since Truckers For Troops began in 2007, OOIDA members have raised more than $800,000 for veterans and active-duty military. Those funds have helped to send care packages to nearly 40,000 members of the U.S. military. In addition, Truckers For Troops has sent aid packages to 65 different facilities caring for wounded, disabled and homeless veterans. LL