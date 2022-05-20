Truckers for Troops celebrates Armed Forces Days

May 20, 2022

SJ Munoz

Since 2007, OOIDA and its members have raised nearly $700,000 for active military members and veterans through the Truckers for Troops campaign.

As part of its mission, Truckers for Troops raises funds for care packages for both current and former military personnel as well as the Veterans Community Project, making a difference in the lives of homeless veterans.

In continued recognition of those military members, and as part of its military commemoration series, Truckers for Troops sends a special thank you on this Armed Forces Day.

Armed Forces Day, established by President Harry S. Truman in 1949, recognizes those who currently serve across all military branches.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh is a veteran of the United States Army and recently visited the Truman Library in Independence, Mo., less than 20 miles from OOIDA’s Grain Valley, Mo., headquarters.

The visit was an effort to gain more insight as well as look into the history of the holiday.

Truckers for Troops salutes Armed Forces Day

“The Truman Library is not only a major tourist attraction, it’s a staple of every local elementary school field trip schedule in the Kansas City metro area,” Norita Taylor, OOIDA director of public relations, said. “Everyone that has grown up around here has visited it at least once.”

It’s also another chance for Truckers for Troops to continue its recognition of military members and military veterans year-round.

“The connection between President Truman, Armed Forces Day and the troops is even more significant for our series as we pay tribute through our Truckers for Troops program throughout the year,” Taylor said.

2022 efforts

Outside of the annual Truckers for Troops November campaign, which raised $32,300 in 2021, tax-deductible contributions to the Truckers for Troops fund are accepted throughout the year on the fundraiser’s website.

Truckers for Troops’ military commemoration series will be updated with videos and more in the coming months. LL

SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

