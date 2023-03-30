Truckers encouraged to contact federal lawmakers to co-sign truck parking bill

March 30, 2023

Tyson Fisher

|

The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act has already picked up co-sponsors. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is encouraging truckers to contact their federal lawmakers and join the crowd.

Not even 24 hours since introduced, and the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act in both the House and Senate is gaining traction. HR 2367 and S. 1034 have gained several co-sponsors, including these:

  • Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.)
  • Rep. Daniel Meuser (R-Pa.)
  • Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas)
  • Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)
  • Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)
  • Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn.)
  • Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas)
  • Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)
  • Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.)
  • Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.)

Don’t see your federal lawmakers on the list? OOIDA has set up a campaign webpage that makes it easy for truckers to reach out to their lawmakers and encourage them to co-sponsor the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. Click here to contact your federal lawmaker.

Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act reintroduced

On Wednesday, March 29, U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), and U.S. Reps. Mike Bost (R-Ill.) and Angie Craig (D-Minn.) introduced the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

If signed into law, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act will allocate $755 million over three years to the construction of parking spots. According to the bill text, any project funded by the bill cannot include paid parking. All parking under the bill must be publicly accessible and free of charge.

According to OOIDA, there is currently only one truck parking spot for every 11 trucks, resulting in drivers wasting an average of one hour every day trying to secure parking.
OOIDA applauds the introduction of the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

“Most folks probably don’t realize that 70% of American freight is transported by truck, yet incredibly there is only one parking spot for every 11 trucks on the road,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said in a statement. “When truck drivers don’t have a designated place to park, they end up parking on the side of the road, near exit ramps, or elsewhere. This isn’t safe for the driver, and it’s not safe for others on the road. Sen. Lummis, Sen. Kelly, Rep. Bost, and Rep. Craig have heard from small business truckers across America and are leading the charge in Congress to improve road safety through expanded truck parking.” LL

More truck parking news can be found here.

Related News

Tom Keane, FMCSA associate administrator, at MATS 2023

News

FMCSA provides updates on driver compensation, detention time studies

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is conducting two studies that aim to “correct market failures and improve safety.”

By Mark Schremmer | March 30

ATHS Truck Show. Photo by Lewie Pugh

News

Registration deadline approaches for ATHS National Convention & Truck Show

The American Truck Historical Society National Convention and Truck Show is June 8-10. The early registration deadline is March 31.

By Land Line Staff | March 30

California flag, state capitol. Image by Sundry Photography

News

New California law targets oil companies for price gouging

A new first-of-its-kind law in California gives the state authority to punish oil companies for profiting from fuel price spikes.

By Keith Goble | March 30

Drowsy driving. Photo by Maxim Artemchuk

News

Drowsy drivers not taking enough breaks, AAA study reveals

A new AAA study looks into passenger vehicle motorists driving drowsy, and the results show not enough are stopping at rest areas.

By Land Line Staff | March 30

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.