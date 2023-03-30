Truckers encouraged to contact federal lawmakers to co-sign truck parking bill

The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act has already picked up co-sponsors. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is encouraging truckers to contact their federal lawmakers and join the crowd.

Not even 24 hours since introduced, and the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act in both the House and Senate is gaining traction. HR 2367 and S. 1034 have gained several co-sponsors, including these:

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.)

Rep. Daniel Meuser (R-Pa.)

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)

Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn.)

Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas)

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)

Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.)

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.)

Don’t see your federal lawmakers on the list? OOIDA has set up a campaign webpage that makes it easy for truckers to reach out to their lawmakers and encourage them to co-sponsor the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. Click here to contact your federal lawmaker.

Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act reintroduced

On Wednesday, March 29, U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), and U.S. Reps. Mike Bost (R-Ill.) and Angie Craig (D-Minn.) introduced the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

If signed into law, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act will allocate $755 million over three years to the construction of parking spots. According to the bill text, any project funded by the bill cannot include paid parking. All parking under the bill must be publicly accessible and free of charge.

According to OOIDA, there is currently only one truck parking spot for every 11 trucks, resulting in drivers wasting an average of one hour every day trying to secure parking.

OOIDA applauds the introduction of the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

“Most folks probably don’t realize that 70% of American freight is transported by truck, yet incredibly there is only one parking spot for every 11 trucks on the road,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said in a statement. “When truck drivers don’t have a designated place to park, they end up parking on the side of the road, near exit ramps, or elsewhere. This isn’t safe for the driver, and it’s not safe for others on the road. Sen. Lummis, Sen. Kelly, Rep. Bost, and Rep. Craig have heard from small business truckers across America and are leading the charge in Congress to improve road safety through expanded truck parking.” LL

More truck parking news can be found here.

