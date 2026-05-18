Truckers deserve right to repair, OOIDA and Natso say

Organizations representing truck stops and small-business truckers are throwing their weight behind a bill that would grant truckers access to vehicle maintenance and repair data.

In a joint letter to the leaders of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Natso and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association urged lawmakers to support the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair Act.

Known as the REPAIR Act, HR1566 would prohibit manufacturers from using technological or legal barriers to prevent motor vehicle owners from accessing vehicle-generated data, choosing a towing or service provider or diagnosing, repairing or maintaining a vehicle in the same manner as a manufacturer or dealer.

Natso and OOIDA told lawmakers to reject any proposals that would exclude commercial motor vehicles.

“Including commercial motor vehicles in the REPAIR Act would ensure that independent repair facilities have access to the same repair data and tools available to equipment manufacturers and licensed dealers,” the organizations wrote in the joint letter sent on May 18. “Equally important, it would preserve commercial drivers’ ability to choose where and how their trucks are serviced and repaired.”

The REPAIR Act has found bipartisan support, with 22 Democrats and 21 Republicans among its 43 co-sponsors.

“When it comes to repairing their automobiles, consumers deserve options,” said Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., who introduced the bill in 2025. “The REPAIR Act would give owners, including the rural communities in my district, secure access to critical data so their chosen service center can replace parts and repair their vehicles.

In January, OOIDA told the committee that truckers deserve the right to repair.

“We strongly oppose any provision that would exempt heavy-duty vehicles from HR1566 and will vocally and vigorously oppose the overall legislation if any such exemption is ultimately included,” OOIDA wrote. “While there have been attempts to provide a right to repair through previous memorandums of understanding, Congress must act decisively to give small-business truckers a clear and unambiguous right to this information. Without having these rights enshrined in law, truckers and the repair shops they rely on have little recourse to obtain the information.” LL