Truckers critical to raising funds for Make-A-Wish

An annual truck convoy to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation is fast approaching.

Now entering its 37th year, the Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley’s annual Mother’s Day Truck Convoy is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Manheim Auto Auction in Manheim, Pa.

The convoy raises funds to help the organization grant the wishes of children in the area battling critical illnesses. In addition to driving in the convoy, truckers also compete to raise funds throughout the year.

The event is the primary fundraising tool for the group – helping make possible roughly 75% of the wishes for Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware, and Susquehanna Valley grants each year. This year, the group hopes to raise $575,000 to grant wishes for children in the area.

“The funds raised through the Convoy are essential to making wishes come true for children with critical illnesses in the Susquehanna Valley,” the group said. “Your participation not only supports an inspiring community tradition but also plays a crucial role in bringing hope, strength, and joy to local children.”

Last year, the event moved to the Saturday before Mother’s Day for the first time in the convoy’s history. In 2026, another notable change will occur, with the convoy featuring a new route designed to “prioritize safety for convoy participants, wish families, and the surrounding community, while minimizing impact on the motoring public.”

The convoy is open to trucks with a gross vehicle weight of at least 26,001 pounds. Online driver registration is now open, with drivers and businesses allowed to sign up until the day of the event. Organizers expect over 400 trucks to participate in this year’s convoy.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association will be present at this year’s event. OOIDA’s Marty Ellis will be there with the Association’s tour truck “The Spirit of the American Trucker”. LL