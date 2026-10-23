Trucker’s concealed carry case ends. Can Congress deliver a fix?

A patchwork of concealed carry state laws makes driving across the country with a firearm tricky. A truck driver’s attempt to fix that problem has come to an end.

Twenty-nine states allow permitless concealed carry, according to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association. In the remaining states, rules for recognizing out-of-state permits vary: some recognize permits from all states, some recognize permits from selected states and some don’t recognize out-of-state permits.

For long-haul truck drivers traveling with a firearm, that can present a problem. By crossing a state line, a trucker can go from a law-abiding citizen to facing criminal charges.

In January 2025, two truck drivers sued the state of Minnesota over its concealed carry reciprocity law. Neither of their state permits – including Florida, Georgia and Texas – were recognized in the North Star State. During litigation, Minnesota began recognizing Texas permits, forcing the truck drivers to withdraw from the case.

Both truckers carried a firearm to protect themselves and property, claiming violence against truck drivers was increasing. They argued Minnesota’s concealed carry reciprocity law violates their Second Amendment rights.

Judge John Tunheim of the District of Minnesota federal court was not convinced and dismissed the lawsuit last September.

“If anything, Minnesota’s reciprocity provision makes it easier for individuals like Johnson to carry firearms in Minnesota; it does not add additional restrictions regarding who can or cannot carry firearms in Minnesota,” Tunheim said. “Further, the provision does not prohibit out-of-state residents from carrying firearms in Minnesota but rather requires that their out-of-state permits have similar licensing standards to those endorsed by Minnesota’s legislature.”

That decision was appealed, but to no avail. In May, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Judge Tunheim’s ruling.

Determined, the remaining truck driver petitioned the Supreme Court to hear his case. On Oct. 5, the high court denied that petition. While a denial leaves the lower courts’ decision intact, it still leaves the door open for other challenges to state concealed carry reciprocity laws.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, an association representing the firearms industry, noted the Supreme Court’s decision leaves questions about interstate travel unresolved.

“A citizen who has lawfully qualified to carry a firearm at home should not need a law degree and a collection of several different state permits to determine whether crossing an invisible state boundary suddenly places him or her at risk of criminal liability,” the association said.

Ball in Congress’ court

Although the courtroom path to universal concealed carry reciprocity hit another roadblock, there is still an opportunity in Congress.

Universal concealed carry reciprocity has gained traction beyond truck drivers. Shortly after winning the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump said he would support a bill addressing the issue.

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Around the same time the truck drivers filed their lawsuit, Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., introduced the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. The bill, HR38, would establish nationwide reciprocity for gun owners with applicable permits and for residents of states that do not require permits, also known as Constitutional carry states.

The bill made it through committee last March and was placed on the House calendar for full consideration last October. However, there has been no action since. As of Oct. 21, the bill had 189 co-sponsors, all Republicans except for Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine. LL