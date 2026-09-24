Truckers can’t escape the pump. These states are cutting fuel taxes

The cost of keeping a truck moving continues to climb fast.

Every fuel stop takes another bite out of a trucker’s bottom line. Fuel taxes pile on top of that cost.

Most states continue collecting those taxes. But some lawmakers and governors are now looking for ways to give drivers a break.

Massachusetts

The push for a fuel tax break is gaining steam in Massachusetts.

On Tuesday, Gov. Maura Healey proposed suspending the state’s fuel tax for two months.

The tax on gas and diesel is 24 cents per gallon.

That tax matters when fuel prices are already this high.

The average diesel price in Massachusetts is $6.39 per gallon. That is up from $3.85 a year ago.

Gas prices are climbing, too.

The average price is $4.40 per gallon. A year ago, it was $3.11.

Healey’s office estimates the two-month tax suspension would cost about $120 million.

The state would use surplus revenue from its so-called millionaires tax to cover the cost.

“This will offer some relief to people … to our drivers and truckers out on the road to our Uber/Lyft folks,” Healey said. “It’s going to affect both gas and diesel.”

Haley is expected to include the proposal in a spending bill. The bill could be filed as soon as this week.

The Legislature would have to approve the tax holiday.

The Democratic governor’s proposal comes after her Republican challenger, Michael Minogue, proposed a similar idea.

Minogue, who is on the November ballot, said he wants to suspend the fuel tax “until prices stabilize.”

“Massachusetts charges the gas tax whether you’re paying two bucks a gallon or five, whether you’re driving a semi or taking the kids to school,” Minogue said in the ad. “That’s why I’m proposing a gas tax holiday until prices stabilize.”

The Transportation Association of Massachusetts said suspending the tax would provide meaningful relief.

“Trucking is the backbone of our economy. The trucking industry appreciates the governor’s recognition that temporarily suspending the diesel tax in the months of November and December results in a reduction of costs for businesses and Massachusetts families when they need it most,” TAM’s Kevin Weeks said.

Indiana

Indiana is already giving some motorists a break at the pump.

Gov. Mike Braun first paused the state’s 7% gas usage tax in April.

He later added the 36-cent gas excise tax to the holiday.

But there is a catch for truckers.

Diesel users are still paying the full fuel tax.

Braun has extended the gas tax suspension five times. The latest extension runs through Oct. 5.

State law limits emergency declarations to 60 days. Governors can renew them once for up to 120 days.

After that, lawmakers must approve another extension.

Braun said his proposed 2027 budget would use state reserves to replace the gas tax revenue lost since April.

The state’s reserve fund is expected to top $5 billion.

Braun has not ruled out another extension early next month.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania lawmakers are also looking at ways to cut the price at the pump.

Right now, the state’s fuel taxes are largely on autopilot.

State law allows fuel taxes to adjust automatically every January.

The gas tax is currently 57.6 cents per gallon.

Diesel costs even more at the tax level. Pennsylvania’s diesel tax is 74.1 cents per gallon.

Several bills would create a fuel tax holiday.

For truckers, that could mean one less charge added to every gallon.

Ohio

The fuel tax fight is spreading to Ohio, too.

Earlier this year, Gov. Mike DeWine rejected a proposal for a three-month fuel tax holiday.

DeWine argued that the tax revenue is needed for road and bridge projects.

Now both candidates for Ohio governor are calling for a fuel tax holiday.

The proposed break would eliminate the state’s 38.5-cent gas tax and 47-cent diesel tax.

A special legislative session to address the issue could happen as early as next week.

New York

New York lawmakers are also pushing for relief.

A group of lawmakers called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to suspend taxes on both gas and diesel.

In a letter to Hochul, lawmakers said rising fuel prices are hitting families and businesses. They attributed the higher prices to the war in Iran.

For businesses that depend on trucks, higher diesel prices can quickly become a bigger operating expense.

More states push for fuel tax relief

The pressure is not limited to a handful of states.

Lawmakers in Connecticut, Tennessee and Virginia have also urged their governors to take action.

And in California, a bill calls for slamming the brakes on fuel taxes for an entire year.

California’s gas tax is 61.2 cents per gallon. The diesel tax is 46.6 cents.

Some states have already cut fuel taxes

Several states have already taken action this year.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear cut gas and diesel taxes by 10 cents through June 30. He also canceled a planned July 1 fuel tax increase.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suspended gas and diesel taxes in March. He later extended the tax holiday through June 2.

Illinois took a different route.

The state delayed a planned July 1 fuel tax increase. The 1.3-cent increase on gas and diesel will now take effect Jan. 1.

Utah also gave motorists some breathing room.

The state cut its gas tax by 15% beginning July 1. That break runs through the end of the year.

But truckers and other diesel users were left out.

The Utah tax break does not apply to diesel. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.