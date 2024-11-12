Truckers are not using paid parking, calling it ‘ridiculous,’ survey reveals

Paid truck parking is becoming more prevalent, but a new survey reveals that most truck drivers are unwilling to fork over cash to park their trucks.

The OOIDA Foundation recently surveyed truckers about truck parking, including insights on paid parking and how drivers look for parking. Comprised mostly of owner-operators, a majority of respondents indicated they will not pay to park.

Specifically, 58% of truckers surveyed said they do not use paid parking. The main reason for avoiding paying for truck parking is it is too expensive, costs are too high and rates are too low. Drivers also refuse to pay for parking on principle, calling it “ridiculous.” Other reasons include no need (home often, regional/local runs), spots are taken and a preference for rest areas.

Paid truck parking is viewed by many as a solution to the nationwide parking shortage. But Charles Sperry, a research analyst at the OOIDA Foundation, told Land Line Now that does not seem to be the case.

“Largely, it appears that people are trying to more take advantage of the situation by putting forward paid parking,” Sperry said. “So if you don’t really have any other alternative, you’re kind of forced into it rather than attempting to make paid parking actually attractive by providing goods and services that make it worth your money.”

For those who do pay for truck parking, they use paid spots about five or six times per month on average. Drivers typically spend about $18 each time they use paid parking.

Unfortunately, truck drivers are not getting reimbursed when they have to use paid parking. Among respondents who are company drivers or leased-on owner-operators, 86% indicated the carrier does not pay them for money spent on truck parking. About half of company drivers get reimbursed, but nearly all (98%) of leased-on owner-operators do not get that money back.

For owner-operators operating under their own authority, drivers are either just eating that expense or writing it off as a business expense.

In some cases, they purchase fuel in exchange for free parking or receive cash or credit card reward points. In fewer instances, owner-operators incorporate the additional expense of paid parking into their rate.

Leased-on owner-operators and company drivers are more likely to pay for truck parking, with nearly half indicating they do. Conversely, only a third of owner-operators with their own authority pay for parking.

A lot of space being used for paid truck parking is going unused. Nearly half of truck drivers said they “often” or “always” see empty paid parking spots. Less than a quarter indicated they “never” or “rarely” see paid parking spaces going unused.

Sperry said that many paid truck parking lots are being built in inconvenient locations where land is relatively cheap. Those locations are not necessarily where truckers are, like distribution centers, for example.

Even worse, Sperry said truckers are complaining about having free truck parking in the past only to be told they now have to pay for it. However, that money is not getting them anything new.

“They’re not really getting anything more out of the deal other than just a parking space,” Sperry said. “It just feels to most of our members that responded that people are simply trying to gouge them for more money. And that’s the general feel that we get from this survey.”

Wasted time and money

Accounting for all truck parking, paid and unpaid, the nationwide shortage is costing truck drivers valuable time.

About six in 10 said they have to shut down early because they are worried about finding a parking spot. On average, truckers are losing about nine driving hours each week due to this.

Owner-operators under their own authority are less likely to stop early, with less than half saying they do. On the other hand, two-thirds of leased-on or company drivers do shut down early.

When it comes to finding a truck parking spot, experience can play a significant role. When asked how they plan for parking, nearly three-quarters of respondents said they’re knowledgeable about their area. Nearly a third use a mobile app to find parking. Other methods of finding parking include parking at a customer’s lot, driving mostly at night or using highway message boards. Some drivers said they do not plan and just drive and hope for the best.

What do truck drivers want at a truck parking facility? Nearly three-quarters want clean restrooms and a shower, whereas two-thirds want access to food and amenities.

Two-thirds also consider the location of the lot. Nearly 40% look for enhanced security, as well.

That is consistent with a Trucker Path survey released earlier this year asking truckers what they want in a truck stop. That survey revealed that top amenities for drivers are abundant truck parking (86%), clean showers (67.5%), on-site restaurant (47%) and healthy/fresh food selection (41%).

Where are truckers parking? The Big Three truck stops – TravelCenters of America/Petro, Pilot and Love’s – continue to dominate the scene. Outside of those, drivers are parking at home, rest areas, motels or anywhere close.

Land Line Now News Anchor Scott Thompson contributed to this story.