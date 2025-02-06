The truckers’ 2025 state legislature directory

Time is money is true for most people, but even more so for truckers. That’s why Land Line Media is committed to bringing you the trucking news in your home state as well at the federal level. Many pieces of legislation related to trucking are crafted by individuals with little knowledge of the trucking industry. That’s where you, the trucking experts, come in. To make it easier to reach lawmakers at the state level, Land Line Media has compiled its annual state legislative directory. We put the state legislatures’ phone numbers at your fingertips so you don’t have to search for them. Truck drivers can bookmark this page and keep your lawmakers basically on speed dial. When you see an article on state legislation that matters to you, give your lawmakers a call. Let them know what the legislation would mean to trucking and make sure they understand why you are for or against that particular piece of legislation.
Alabama
Session began Feb. 4 and ends May 15.
alison.legislature.state.al.us
Senate secretary: 334-242-7803
House clerk: 334-242-7609
Alaska
Legislature began Jan. 21 and ends May 21.
akleg.gov
Senate secretary: 907-465-3701
House clerk: 907-465-3725
Arizona
Session began Jan. 13 and ends April 23.
azleg.gov
Senate secretary: 602-926-4231
House clerk: 602-926-3032
Arkansas
Session began Jan. 13 and ends May 9.
arkleg.state.ar.us
Senate secretary: 501-682-5951
House clerk: 501-682-7771
California
Legislature began Dec. 2 and ends Sept. 12.
leginfo.legislature.ca.gov
Senate secretary: 916-651-4171
Assembly clerk: 916-319-2856
Colorado
General Assembly began Jan. 8 and ends May 8.
leg.colorado.gov
Senate secretary: 303-866-4838
House clerk: 303-866-2345
Connecticut
General Assembly began Jan. 8 and ends June 4.
cga.ct.gov
Senate secretary: 860-240-0500
House clerk: 860-240-0400
Delaware
General Assembly began Jan. 14 and ends June 30.
legis.delaware.gov
Senate secretary: 302-744-4129
House clerk: 302-744-4087
Florida
Legislature begins March 4 and ends May 2.
leg.state.fl.us
Senate secretary: 850-487-5270
House clerk: 850-717-5400
Georgia
General Assembly began Jan. 13 and ends April 2.
legis.ga.gov
Senate secretary: 404-656-5040
House clerk: 404-656-5015
Hawaii
Legislature began Jan. 15 and ends May 2.
capitol.hawaii.gov
Senate clerk: 808-586-6720
House clerk: 808-586-6400
Idaho
Legislature began Jan. 6 and ends April 10.
legislature.idaho.gov
Senate secretary: 208-332-1309
House clerk: 208-332-1141
Illinois
Session began Jan. 8 and ends May 31.
ilga.gov
Senate secretary: 217-782-5715
House clerk: 217-782-8223
Indiana
General Assembly began Jan. 13 and ends April 29.
iga.in.gov
Senate secretary: 317-232-9421
House clerk: 317-232-9608
Iowa
General Assembly began Jan. 13 and ends May 2.
legis.iowa.gov
Senate secretary: 515-725-4118
House clerk: 515-281-4280
Kansas
Legislature began Jan. 13 and ends April 12.
kslegislature.org
Senate secretary: 785-296-2456
House clerk: 785-296-7633
Kentucky
Session began Jan. 7 and ends March 28.
legislature.ky.gov
Senate secretary: 502-564-2450
House clerk: 502-564-8100, ext. 3366
Louisiana
Legislature begins April 14 and ends June 12.
legis.la.gov
Senate secretary: 225-342-5997
House clerk: 225-342-7259
Maine
Legislature began Jan. 3 and ends June 18.
legislature.maine.gov
Senate secretary: 207-287-1540
House clerk: 207-287-1400
Maryland
General Assembly began Jan. 8 and ends April 7.
mgaleg.maryland.gov
Senate secretary: 410-841-3908
House clerk: 410-841-3999
Massachusetts
General Court began Jan. 1 and ends Nov. 19.
malegislature.gov
Senate clerk: 617-722-1276
House clerk: 617-722-2356
Michigan
Legislature began Jan. 8 and ends Dec. 31.
legislature.mi.gov
Senate secretary: 517-373-2400
House clerk: 517-373-0135
Minnesota
Legislature began Jan. 14 and ends May 19.
leg.mn.gov
Senate clerk: 651-296-0504
House clerk: 651-296-2314
Mississippi
Legislature began Jan. 7 and ends April 6.
legislature.ms.gov
Senate secretary: 601-359-3229
House clerk: 601-359-3360
Missouri
General Assembly began Jan. 8 and ends May 30.
house.mo.gov
senate.mo.gov
Senate secretary: 573-751-3766
House clerk: 573-751-4017
Montana
Legislature began Jan 6 and ends May 15.
legmt.gov
Senate secretary: 406-444-4801
House clerk: 406-444-4819
Nebraska
Unicameral began Jan. 8 and ends June 18.
nebraskalegislature.gov
Clerk of the Legislature: 402-471-2271
Nevada
Legislature began Feb. 3 and ends June 2.
leg.state.nv.us
Senate secretary: 775-684-1400
Assembly clerk: 775-684-8555
New Hampshire
General Court began Jan. 8 and ends June 30.
gc.nh.gov
Senate clerk: 603-271-3420
House clerk: 603-271-2548
New Jersey
Legislature began Jan. 14 and ends Jan. 13, 2026.
njleg.state.nj.us
Senate clerk: 609-847-3915
Assembly clerk: 609-847-3115
New Mexico
Legislature began Jan. 21 and ends March 22.
nmlegis.gov
Senate clerk: 505-986-4714
House clerk: 505-986-4751
New York
Legislature began Jan. 8 and ends June 12.
nysenate.gov
assembly.state.ny.us
Senate secretary: 518-455-2051
Assembly information: 518-455-4242
North Carolina
General Assembly began Jan. 8 and ends July 31.
ncleg.gov
Senate clerk: 919-733-7761
House clerk: 919-733-7760
North Dakota
Legislature began Jan. 7 and ends May 2.
ndlegis.gov
Senate clerk: 701-328-3297
House clerk: 701-328-3527
Ohio
Session began Jan. 6 and ends Dec. 31.
legislature.ohio.gov
Senate clerk: 614-466-4900
House clerk: 614-466-3357
Oklahoma
Legislature began Feb. 3 and ends May 30.
oklegislature.gov
Senate secretary: 405-521-2391
House clerk: 405-557-7303
Oregon
Session began Feb. 5 and ends March 10.
oregonlegislature.gov
Senate secretary: 503-986-1851
House clerk: 503-986-1870
Pennsylvania
Session began Jan. 7 and ends Dec. 31.
legis.state.pa.us
Senate secretary: 717-787-7163
House clerk: 717-787-2372
Rhode Island
General Assembly began Jan. 7 and ends June 30.
rilegislature.gov
Senate secretary: 401-276-2555
House clerk: 401-222-1478
South Carolina
Legislature began Jan. 14 and ends May 8.
scstatehouse.gov
Senate secretary: 803-212-6200
House clerk: 803-734-2403
South Dakota
Legislature began Jan. 14 and ends March 31.
sdlegislature.gov
Senate secretary : 605-773-3825
House clerk: 605-773-3842
Tennessee
General Assembly began Jan. 14 and ends April 30.
capitol.tn.gov
Senate clerk: 615-741-2730
House clerk: 615-741-2901
Texas
Legislature began Jan. 14 and ends June 2.
capitol.state.tx.us
Senate secretary: 512-463-0100
House clerk: 512-463-0845
Utah
Legislature began Jan. 21 and ends March 7.
le.utah.gov
Senate secretary: 801-538-1035
House clerk: 801-538-1029
Vermont
General Assembly began Jan. 8 and ends May 9.
legislature.vermont.gov
Senate clerk: 802-828-2241
House clerk: 802-828-2247
Virginia
Session began Jan. 8 and ends Feb. 22.
virginiageneralassembly.gov
Senate secretary: 804-698-7400
House clerk: 804-698-1619
Washington
Legislature began Jan. 13 and ends April 27.
leg.wa.gov
Senate secretary: 360-786-7550
House clerk: 360-786-7750
West Virginia
Legislature begins Feb. 12 and ends April 12.
wvlegislature.gov
Senate clerk: 304-357-7800
House clerk: 304-340-3200
Wisconsin
Session began Jan. 6 and ends Dec. 31.
legis.wisconsin.gov
Senate clerk: 608-266-2517
Assembly clerk: 608-266-1501
Wyoming
Legislature began Jan. 14 and ends March 7.
wyoleg.gov
Senate clerk: 307-777-7711
House clerk: 307-777-7852
Sources: National Conference of State Legislatures and Stateside.com