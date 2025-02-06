The truckers’ 2025 state legislature directory

Contact Us

Time is money is true for most people, but even more so for truckers. That’s why Land Line Media is committed to bringing you the trucking news in your home state as well at the federal level. Many pieces of legislation related to trucking are crafted by individuals with little knowledge of the trucking industry. That’s where you, the trucking experts, come in. To make it easier to reach lawmakers at the state level, Land Line Media has compiled its annual state legislative directory. We put the state legislatures’ phone numbers at your fingertips so you don’t have to search for them. Truck drivers can bookmark this page and keep your lawmakers basically on speed dial. When you see an article on state legislation that matters to you, give your lawmakers a call. Let them know what the legislation would mean to trucking and make sure they understand why you are for or against that particular piece of legislation.

Alabama
Session began Feb. 4 and ends May 15.
alison.legislature.state.al.us
Senate secretary: 334-242-7803
House clerk: 334-242-7609

Alaska
Legislature began Jan. 21 and ends May 21.
akleg.gov
Senate secretary: 907-465-3701
House clerk: 907-465-3725

Arizona
Session began Jan. 13 and ends April 23.
azleg.gov
Senate secretary: 602-926-4231
House clerk: 602-926-3032

Arkansas
Session began Jan. 13 and ends May 9.
arkleg.state.ar.us
Senate secretary: 501-682-5951
House clerk: 501-682-7771

California
Legislature began Dec. 2 and ends Sept. 12.
leginfo.legislature.ca.gov
Senate secretary: 916-651-4171
Assembly clerk: 916-319-2856

Colorado
General Assembly began Jan. 8 and ends May 8.
leg.colorado.gov
Senate secretary: 303-866-4838
House clerk: 303-866-2345

Connecticut
General Assembly began Jan. 8 and ends June 4.
cga.ct.gov
Senate secretary: 860-240-0500
House clerk: 860-240-0400

Delaware
General Assembly began Jan. 14 and ends June 30.
legis.delaware.gov
Senate secretary: 302-744-4129
House clerk: 302-744-4087

Florida
Legislature begins March 4 and ends May 2.
leg.state.fl.us
Senate secretary: 850-487-5270
House clerk: 850-717-5400

Georgia
General Assembly began Jan. 13 and ends April 2.
legis.ga.gov
Senate secretary: 404-656-5040
House clerk: 404-656-5015

Hawaii
Legislature began Jan. 15 and ends May 2.
capitol.hawaii.gov
Senate clerk: 808-586-6720
House clerk: 808-586-6400

Idaho
Legislature began Jan. 6 and ends April 10.
legislature.idaho.gov
Senate secretary: 208-332-1309
House clerk: 208-332-1141

Illinois
Session began Jan. 8 and ends May 31.
ilga.gov
Senate secretary: 217-782-5715
House clerk: 217-782-8223

Indiana
General Assembly began Jan. 13 and ends April 29.
iga.in.gov
Senate secretary: 317-232-9421
House clerk: 317-232-9608

Iowa
General Assembly began Jan. 13 and ends May 2.
legis.iowa.gov
Senate secretary: 515-725-4118
House clerk: 515-281-4280

Kansas
Legislature began Jan. 13 and ends April 12.
kslegislature.org
Senate secretary: 785-296-2456
House clerk: 785-296-7633

Kentucky
Session began Jan. 7 and ends March 28.
legislature.ky.gov
Senate secretary: 502-564-2450
House clerk: 502-564-8100, ext. 3366

Louisiana
Legislature begins April 14 and ends June 12.
legis.la.gov
Senate secretary: 225-342-5997
House clerk: 225-342-7259

Maine
Legislature began Jan. 3 and ends June 18.
legislature.maine.gov
Senate secretary: 207-287-1540
House clerk: 207-287-1400

Maryland
General Assembly began Jan. 8 and ends April 7.
mgaleg.maryland.gov
Senate secretary: 410-841-3908
House clerk: 410-841-3999

Massachusetts
General Court began Jan. 1 and ends Nov. 19.
malegislature.gov
Senate clerk: 617-722-1276
House clerk: 617-722-2356

Michigan
Legislature began Jan. 8 and ends Dec. 31.
legislature.mi.gov
Senate secretary: 517-373-2400
House clerk: 517-373-0135

Minnesota
Legislature began Jan. 14 and ends May 19.
leg.mn.gov
Senate clerk: 651-296-0504
House clerk: 651-296-2314

Mississippi
Legislature began Jan. 7 and ends April 6.
legislature.ms.gov
Senate secretary: 601-359-3229
House clerk: 601-359-3360

Missouri
General Assembly began Jan. 8 and ends May 30.
house.mo.gov
senate.mo.gov
Senate secretary: 573-751-3766
House clerk: 573-751-4017

Montana
Legislature began Jan 6 and ends May 15.
legmt.gov
Senate secretary: 406-444-4801
House clerk: 406-444-4819

Nebraska
Unicameral began Jan. 8 and ends June 18.
nebraskalegislature.gov
Clerk of the Legislature: 402-471-2271

Nevada
Legislature began Feb. 3 and ends June 2.
leg.state.nv.us
Senate secretary: 775-684-1400
Assembly clerk: 775-684-8555

New Hampshire
General Court began Jan. 8 and ends June 30.
gc.nh.gov
Senate clerk: 603-271-3420
House clerk: 603-271-2548

New Jersey
Legislature began Jan. 14 and ends Jan. 13, 2026.
njleg.state.nj.us
Senate clerk: 609-847-3915
Assembly clerk: 609-847-3115

New Mexico
Legislature began Jan. 21 and ends March 22.
nmlegis.gov
Senate clerk: 505-986-4714
House clerk: 505-986-4751

New York
Legislature began Jan. 8 and ends June 12.
nysenate.gov
assembly.state.ny.us
Senate secretary: 518-455-2051
Assembly information: 518-455-4242

North Carolina
General Assembly began Jan. 8 and ends July 31.
ncleg.gov
Senate clerk: 919-733-7761
House clerk: 919-733-7760

North Dakota
Legislature began Jan. 7 and ends May 2.
ndlegis.gov
Senate clerk: 701-328-3297
House clerk: 701-328-3527

Ohio
Session began Jan. 6 and ends Dec. 31.
legislature.ohio.gov
Senate clerk: 614-466-4900
House clerk: 614-466-3357

Oklahoma
Legislature began Feb. 3 and ends May 30.
oklegislature.gov
Senate secretary: 405-521-2391
House clerk: 405-557-7303

Oregon
Session began Feb. 5 and ends March 10.
oregonlegislature.gov
Senate secretary: 503-986-1851
House clerk: 503-986-1870

Pennsylvania
Session began Jan. 7 and ends Dec. 31.
legis.state.pa.us
Senate secretary: 717-787-7163
House clerk: 717-787-2372

Rhode Island
General Assembly began Jan. 7 and ends June 30.
rilegislature.gov
Senate secretary: 401-276-2555
House clerk: 401-222-1478

South Carolina
Legislature began Jan. 14 and ends May 8.
scstatehouse.gov
Senate secretary: 803-212-6200
House clerk: 803-734-2403

South Dakota
Legislature began Jan. 14 and ends March 31.
sdlegislature.gov
Senate secretary : 605-773-3825
House clerk: 605-773-3842

Tennessee
General Assembly began Jan. 14 and ends April 30.
capitol.tn.gov
Senate clerk: 615-741-2730
House clerk: 615-741-2901

Texas
Legislature began Jan. 14 and ends June 2.
capitol.state.tx.us
Senate secretary: 512-463-0100
House clerk: 512-463-0845

Utah
Legislature began Jan. 21 and ends March 7.
le.utah.gov
Senate secretary: 801-538-1035
House clerk: 801-538-1029

Vermont
General Assembly began Jan. 8 and ends May 9.
legislature.vermont.gov
Senate clerk: 802-828-2241
House clerk: 802-828-2247

Virginia
Session began Jan. 8 and ends Feb. 22.
virginiageneralassembly.gov
Senate secretary: 804-698-7400
House clerk: 804-698-1619

Washington
Legislature began Jan. 13 and ends April 27.
leg.wa.gov
Senate secretary: 360-786-7550
House clerk: 360-786-7750

West Virginia
Legislature begins Feb. 12 and ends April 12.
wvlegislature.gov
Senate clerk: 304-357-7800
House clerk: 304-340-3200

Wisconsin
Session began Jan. 6 and ends Dec. 31.
legis.wisconsin.gov
Senate clerk: 608-266-2517
Assembly clerk: 608-266-1501

Wyoming
Legislature began Jan. 14 and ends March 7.
wyoleg.gov
Senate clerk: 307-777-7711
House clerk: 307-777-7852

Sources: National Conference of State Legislatures and Stateside.com

