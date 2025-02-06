The truckers’ 2025 state legislature directory

Time is money is true for most people, but even more so for truckers. That’s why Land Line Media is committed to bringing you the trucking news in your home state as well at the federal level. Many pieces of legislation related to trucking are crafted by individuals with little knowledge of the trucking industry. That’s where you, the trucking experts, come in. To make it easier to reach lawmakers at the state level, Land Line Media has compiled its annual state legislative directory. We put the state legislatures’ phone numbers at your fingertips so you don’t have to search for them. Truck drivers can bookmark this page and keep your lawmakers basically on speed dial. When you see an article on state legislation that matters to you, give your lawmakers a call. Let them know what the legislation would mean to trucking and make sure they understand why you are for or against that particular piece of legislation.

Alabama

Session began Feb. 4 and ends May 15.

alison.legislature.state.al.us

Senate secretary: 334-242-7803

House clerk: 334-242-7609

Alaska

Legislature began Jan. 21 and ends May 21.

akleg.gov

Senate secretary: 907-465-3701

House clerk: 907-465-3725

Arizona

Session began Jan. 13 and ends April 23.

azleg.gov

Senate secretary: 602-926-4231

House clerk: 602-926-3032

Arkansas

Session began Jan. 13 and ends May 9.

arkleg.state.ar.us

Senate secretary: 501-682-5951

House clerk: 501-682-7771

California

Legislature began Dec. 2 and ends Sept. 12.

leginfo.legislature.ca.gov

Senate secretary: 916-651-4171

Assembly clerk: 916-319-2856

Colorado

General Assembly began Jan. 8 and ends May 8.

leg.colorado.gov

Senate secretary: 303-866-4838

House clerk: 303-866-2345

Connecticut

General Assembly began Jan. 8 and ends June 4.

cga.ct.gov

Senate secretary: 860-240-0500

House clerk: 860-240-0400

Delaware

General Assembly began Jan. 14 and ends June 30.

legis.delaware.gov

Senate secretary: 302-744-4129

House clerk: 302-744-4087

Florida

Legislature begins March 4 and ends May 2.

leg.state.fl.us

Senate secretary: 850-487-5270

House clerk: 850-717-5400

Georgia

General Assembly began Jan. 13 and ends April 2.

legis.ga.gov

Senate secretary: 404-656-5040

House clerk: 404-656-5015

Hawaii

Legislature began Jan. 15 and ends May 2.

capitol.hawaii.gov

Senate clerk: 808-586-6720

House clerk: 808-586-6400

Idaho

Legislature began Jan. 6 and ends April 10.

legislature.idaho.gov

Senate secretary: 208-332-1309

House clerk: 208-332-1141

Illinois

Session began Jan. 8 and ends May 31.

ilga.gov

Senate secretary: 217-782-5715

House clerk: 217-782-8223

Indiana

General Assembly began Jan. 13 and ends April 29.

iga.in.gov

Senate secretary: 317-232-9421

House clerk: 317-232-9608

Iowa

General Assembly began Jan. 13 and ends May 2.

legis.iowa.gov

Senate secretary: 515-725-4118

House clerk: 515-281-4280

Kansas

Legislature began Jan. 13 and ends April 12.

kslegislature.org

Senate secretary: 785-296-2456

House clerk: 785-296-7633

Kentucky

Session began Jan. 7 and ends March 28.

legislature.ky.gov

Senate secretary: 502-564-2450

House clerk: 502-564-8100, ext. 3366

Louisiana

Legislature begins April 14 and ends June 12.

legis.la.gov

Senate secretary: 225-342-5997

House clerk: 225-342-7259

Maine

Legislature began Jan. 3 and ends June 18.

legislature.maine.gov

Senate secretary: 207-287-1540

House clerk: 207-287-1400

Maryland

General Assembly began Jan. 8 and ends April 7.

mgaleg.maryland.gov

Senate secretary: 410-841-3908

House clerk: 410-841-3999

Massachusetts

General Court began Jan. 1 and ends Nov. 19.

malegislature.gov

Senate clerk: 617-722-1276

House clerk: 617-722-2356

Michigan

Legislature began Jan. 8 and ends Dec. 31.

legislature.mi.gov

Senate secretary: 517-373-2400

House clerk: 517-373-0135

Minnesota

Legislature began Jan. 14 and ends May 19.

leg.mn.gov

Senate clerk: 651-296-0504

House clerk: 651-296-2314

Mississippi

Legislature began Jan. 7 and ends April 6.

legislature.ms.gov

Senate secretary: 601-359-3229

House clerk: 601-359-3360

Missouri

General Assembly began Jan. 8 and ends May 30.

house.mo.gov

senate.mo.gov

Senate secretary: 573-751-3766

House clerk: 573-751-4017

Montana

Legislature began Jan 6 and ends May 15.

legmt.gov

Senate secretary: 406-444-4801

House clerk: 406-444-4819

Nebraska

Unicameral began Jan. 8 and ends June 18.

nebraskalegislature.gov

Clerk of the Legislature: 402-471-2271

Nevada

Legislature began Feb. 3 and ends June 2.

leg.state.nv.us

Senate secretary: 775-684-1400

Assembly clerk: 775-684-8555

New Hampshire

General Court began Jan. 8 and ends June 30.

gc.nh.gov

Senate clerk: 603-271-3420

House clerk: 603-271-2548

New Jersey

Legislature began Jan. 14 and ends Jan. 13, 2026.

njleg.state.nj.us

Senate clerk: 609-847-3915

Assembly clerk: 609-847-3115

New Mexico

Legislature began Jan. 21 and ends March 22.

nmlegis.gov

Senate clerk: 505-986-4714

House clerk: 505-986-4751

New York

Legislature began Jan. 8 and ends June 12.

nysenate.gov

assembly.state.ny.us

Senate secretary: 518-455-2051

Assembly information: 518-455-4242

North Carolina

General Assembly began Jan. 8 and ends July 31.

ncleg.gov

Senate clerk: 919-733-7761

House clerk: 919-733-7760

North Dakota

Legislature began Jan. 7 and ends May 2.

ndlegis.gov

Senate clerk: 701-328-3297

House clerk: 701-328-3527

Ohio

Session began Jan. 6 and ends Dec. 31.

legislature.ohio.gov

Senate clerk: 614-466-4900

House clerk: 614-466-3357

Oklahoma

Legislature began Feb. 3 and ends May 30.

oklegislature.gov

Senate secretary: 405-521-2391

House clerk: 405-557-7303

Oregon

Session began Feb. 5 and ends March 10.

oregonlegislature.gov

Senate secretary: 503-986-1851

House clerk: 503-986-1870

Pennsylvania

Session began Jan. 7 and ends Dec. 31.

legis.state.pa.us

Senate secretary: 717-787-7163

House clerk: 717-787-2372

Rhode Island

General Assembly began Jan. 7 and ends June 30.

rilegislature.gov

Senate secretary: 401-276-2555

House clerk: 401-222-1478

South Carolina

Legislature began Jan. 14 and ends May 8.

scstatehouse.gov

Senate secretary: 803-212-6200

House clerk: 803-734-2403

South Dakota

Legislature began Jan. 14 and ends March 31.

sdlegislature.gov

Senate secretary : 605-773-3825

House clerk: 605-773-3842

Tennessee

General Assembly began Jan. 14 and ends April 30.

capitol.tn.gov

Senate clerk: 615-741-2730

House clerk: 615-741-2901

Texas

Legislature began Jan. 14 and ends June 2.

capitol.state.tx.us

Senate secretary: 512-463-0100

House clerk: 512-463-0845

Utah

Legislature began Jan. 21 and ends March 7.

le.utah.gov

Senate secretary: 801-538-1035

House clerk: 801-538-1029

Vermont

General Assembly began Jan. 8 and ends May 9.

legislature.vermont.gov

Senate clerk: 802-828-2241

House clerk: 802-828-2247

Virginia

Session began Jan. 8 and ends Feb. 22.

virginiageneralassembly.gov

Senate secretary: 804-698-7400

House clerk: 804-698-1619

Washington

Legislature began Jan. 13 and ends April 27.

leg.wa.gov

Senate secretary: 360-786-7550

House clerk: 360-786-7750

West Virginia

Legislature begins Feb. 12 and ends April 12.

wvlegislature.gov

Senate clerk: 304-357-7800

House clerk: 304-340-3200

Wisconsin

Session began Jan. 6 and ends Dec. 31.

legis.wisconsin.gov

Senate clerk: 608-266-2517

Assembly clerk: 608-266-1501

Wyoming

Legislature began Jan. 14 and ends March 7.

wyoleg.gov

Senate clerk: 307-777-7711

House clerk: 307-777-7852

Sources: National Conference of State Legislatures and Stateside.com