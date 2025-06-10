Truckers advised to adjust routes to avoid protests

Tuesday, June 10 marked the fifth day of protests in Los Angeles following an increase in Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in the region.

The Los Angeles Times reported that 1,700 National Guard troops were deployed across the city, while the Pentagon approved the deployment of 700 U.S. Marines from Camp Pendleton.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said on social media, “We will always protect the constitutional right for Angelenos to peacefully protest. However, violence, destruction and vandalism will not be tolerated in our city, and those responsible will be held fully accountable.”

ABC News reported more than 100 people had been arrested as of Monday, June 9.

Tensions remained high in Downtown Los Angeles for a fourth straight day as protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) gripped the city, with demonstrators clashing with law enforcement and setting vehicles on fire downtown.

For truck drivers traveling to or throughout Los Angeles, or others areas around the country where more protests are planned in the upcoming days, safety is of utmost importance during this time or when any similar incidents are ongoing.

OOIDA Director of Security Operations Doug Morris provided some specifics on how to deal with scenarios that could arise if truckers are unable to alter delivery routes or are caught off guard.

Be aware of your surroundings and alternate routes to use if traffic is suddenly stopped by makeshift barriers or people blocking the roadway.

Try to avoid areas that are known to have protesters.

Keep doors and trailers locked at all times.

Keep in contact with your dispatcher if you have one.

If you are driving for a company, follow any policy it may have for these types of incidents.

Do not attempt to drive through barricades, either objects or people.

If you come upon a makeshift barricade, call police and advise them of your location and need of police assistance to navigate out of the area.

If you are attacked, use only the force necessary to stop the attack. It is not against the law to have a “tire checker” stick in the cab of a truck.

If you have a legal right to carry a firearm, be aware of local laws for the use of the firearm and/or deadly force laws.

It should also be noted that driving through violent areas also could have financial ramifications. While individual policies may vary, many insurance policies carry exemptions for vehicles being operated in an area with a state of emergency declaration or exclusions for riots or civil unrest.

On the morning of Tuesday, June 10, several traffic alerts and closures due to protests were listed on Southern California 511, and certain public transit systems were using alternate routes. LL

