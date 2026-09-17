Trucker stabbed 17 times at Wyoming rest area

Police in Wyoming have arrested a trucker in connection with a stabbing that took place at a rest area along I-80.

According to reports from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the attack took place at the Bitter Creek Rest Area around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, when 45-year-old Andrew Kris Bzdak allegedly followed the victim into the bathroom and stabbed him 17 times.

Camera footage collected from a nearby parked truck showed the victim walking into the restroom when a man in a black sweater and jeans – later identified as Bzdak – followed him in. Less than a minute later, Bzdak can be seen running out of the bathroom and back to his truck.

The victim staggered out of the bathroom before collapsing outside. He was airlifted to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper with stab wounds to his neck and chest.

Within 90 minutes, Bzdak was taken into custody thanks in part to a family at the rest area that heard the attack occur.

According to reports, the family heard grunting and screaming coming from the restroom on the women’s side of the building before seeing a man run out of the bathroom and back to his truck. The family followed the tractor-trailer east on I-80, taking photos of the trailer and other identifying information, which they later relayed to police.

WHP deputies spotted the truck around 5 a.m. near Rawlins, roughly 70 miles east of where the attack occurred, and initiated a stop. Officials said Bzdak complied without incident and was taken into custody. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

A report from NPR later identified the stabbing victim as a Punjabi Sikh truck driver who spoke with the outlet using only the last name “Singh” out of fear for his safety.

The victim said he did not know what provoked the attack, that no words were exchanged prior to the stabbing and that he had visited the same rest area multiple times before without incident.

The victim said the same family who followed Bzdak also tended to his wounds until emergency crews arrived.

“ They (gave) me the second life,” he told NPR.

As of press time, the victim remains in the hospital in stable condition. LL