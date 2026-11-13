Trucker restroom access bill finding momentum

Millions of U.S. workers wouldn’t even be able to imagine being told they weren’t able to use the restroom while they’re on the job.

Unfortunately, this is a common reality for truckers, who are denied access to restrooms at shipping and receiving facilities.

The Trucker Bathroom Access Act aims to change all that.

On Friday, Nov. 13, Sens. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., and Deb Fischer, R-Neb., announced the introduction of the bipartisan bill that would ensure that truck drivers have access to restrooms.

The bill, which was originally initiated by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, was previously introduced in the House by Reps. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.). This is the first time the bill has been introduced in the Senate.

“Over 70% of America’s freight is exclusively carried by trucks, yet every single day men and women truck drivers are forced to ‘hold it’ because they aren’t allowed access to the restroom when picking up or delivering freight,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “OOIDA and truckers across America thank Senator Blunt Rochester and Senator Fischer for showing tremendous leadership on this issue, and we look forward to working with them and our coalition partners to get this commonsense, bipartisan legislation signed into law.”

The Trucker Bathroom Access Act, or S5718, would:

Ensure that truck drivers have access to restrooms while waiting at shipper and receiver facilities.

Require that truck drivers have the same restroom access as a business’s customers or employees. It does not require businesses to construct new restrooms.

“America’s truck drivers are vital to keep our country moving forward,” Blunt Rochester said in a news release. “Increasingly, more women are filling these critical jobs, and they should feel confident their basic needs will be met. I’m proud to partner with Senator Fischer to break down barriers for men and women in the trucking community and continue efforts to sustain and support our economy.”

Fischer said the bill will also improve supply chain efficiency.

“This is another way we can help our truckers who put in long hours to keep products moving,” Fischer said. “I thank Senator Blunt Rochester for leading this bill, and I will keep working to take care of truckers across the country.”

The Trucker Bathroom Access Act is on the agenda to be marked up by the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Highway bill

The Senate introduction signals an opportunity for restroom access to be signed into law in the near future.

The Trucker Bathroom Access Act is already rolled into the House version of the highway bill, known as the BUILD America 250 Act.

Even with a forthcoming change of control in the House and the Senate, the restroom provision has bipartisan support and should have a good chance of staying in any future versions of a highway bill. LL