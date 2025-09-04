Trucker petitions DOT about English proficiency

A bilingual truck driver has petitioned the U.S. Department of Transportation to establish English-language proficiency as a formal endorsement.

In a letter dated Friday, Aug. 29, Natasha Cruz-Sanchez told the DOT that making English proficiency a qualification, like a hazmat or tanker endorsement, would create a uniform standard for compliance. The proposal is being called, “The Safe Communication Act: English Language Proficiency Endorsement for Truckers.”

“This would make ELP a clearly testable, verifiable and standardized credential, consistent across all jurisdictions,” wrote Cruz-Sanchez, an OOIDA member. “Such a reform would enhance legal clarity, uphold safety standards and promote fair and equal treatment for all commercial drivers.”

The petition, which also included collaboration from truck drivers Nelson Gonzalez-Rivera, Edgar Rolon-Padilla and Pedro Cancel, asks the DOT and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to:

Create a formal, federally recognized ELP endorsement on CDLs.

Implement a standardized assessment for language proficiency, modeled after the Federal Aviation Administration’s system.

Provide a one-year transition period for current CDL holders to obtain the endorsement.

Protect qualified drivers from subjective roadside evaluations.

Require that testing be conducted in-person via DMV facilities.

Require an ELP endorsement before someone can apply for a commercial learner’s permit.

Include the ELP endorsement as a regular endorsement on the CDL.

Issue a temporary certificate immediately after passing, valid until the updated license arrives by mail.

Collaborate with English instructors to design a trucking-relevant exam.

Develop a test preparation manual or mobile application – created with experts – similar to the CDL Prep app.

Cruz-Sanchez said that the effort to make sure that only qualified drivers are operating a commercial motor vehicle must start well before a roadside interaction with law enforcement.

“Although English proficiency is essential for safety, the current lack of a standardized and measurable test results in inconsistent enforcement,” the letter states. “We strongly believe that professionalizing the trucking industry must start before individuals even enter trucking schools. Implementing ELP endorsements for both prospective and current drivers will significantly reduce crash rates. Raising admission standards ensures that only qualified, capable candidates pursue this critical profession.

“Furthermore, continuous education is essential to keep drivers up to date with evolving safety protocols, technological advancements and industry standards – promoting consistency and elevating safety across the board. It’s time to address the root causes of road safety challenges, rather than continuing to apply temporary fixes.”

The petition includes a proposed rule structure that addresses points such as testing criteria and an appeal process.

“The purpose of this proposal is to establish a transparent and constructive dialogue between truck drivers for whom English is a second language and the DOT,” the letter states. LL