Trucker killed in apparent fall

A truck driver was killed after an apparent fall between the cab and trailer of his truck at a steel plant in Warren, Mich.

According to The Macomb Daily, a 61-year-old Shelby Township man died on Jan. 5 at Super Steel Treating Co. Police were dispatched after someone at the plant observed what appeared to be a deceased man lying face down between the trailer and cab of his truck.

Emergency crews moved the man to a better position to perform CPR. The trucker was pronounced dead at the scene soon after police arrived, according to a police report.

The man’s name has not been released.

According to an Associated Press report, the truck driver was not employed with the steel company. He was apparently crushed after falling and becoming trapped between the cab and trailer. LL

