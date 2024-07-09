Trucker ends retaliation dispute against Michigan trucking company

A former driver for Hard Drive Express has reached a settlement with the trucking company in a lawsuit claiming unlawful retaliation when disputing unpaid wages.

Truck driver Steven Caudle and Rockwood, Mich.-based Hard Drive Express recently agreed to dismiss a lawsuit against the trucking company in a Michigan federal district court. Terms of any settlement were not disclosed.

Dismissal of the case comes after the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals resurrected it earlier this year. In February 2022, the district court dismissed the case in favor of Hard Drive Express.

Pay dispute

Caudle’s lawsuit stemmed from a dispute regarding reimbursement for truck repairs and Hard Drive Express’ paid-time-off policy.

Although Caudle’s pay exceeded minimum wage for “regular hours worked,” he argued the pay was below minimum wage when accounting for the time and expense for repairing and servicing company trucks. The lawsuit claimed he made repairs himself, paid for repairs and sometimes had to drive more than 100 miles to get parts. Caudle said he was not compensated for this time or reimbursed for expenses.

Hard Drive Express argued that drivers are supposed to have repairs done by vendors with whom it has accounts. In the event a driver has to pay for repairs, a system is in place for reimbursement once a driver submits receipts. The company claimed there was no record of receipts from Caudle, who admitted to not keeping original receipts.

According to court documents, Hard Drive Express owner Jim Betz testified that Caudle complained about various policies and began making threats. Caudle told Betz several times that failure to pay him for repairs was illegal. Betz also said Caudle threatened to report him to the Department of Transportation after he directed the driver to travel a short distance in a storm despite reaching his maximum driving hours. In addition, Caudle complained about Hard Drive Express’ policies governing truck speeds, loss-of-safety bonuses and drop-and-hook fees.

The climax of the dispute occurred when Caudle texted Betz to inquire about paid time off. The heated exchange resulted in Caudle’s employment with Hard Drive Express being terminated.

Fair Labor Standards Act protections

Caudle’s lawsuit argues that he was unlawfully fired per protections granted under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Four criteria must be met to successfully argue unlawful retaliation:

The employee engaged in a protected activity under the Fair Labor Standards Act The employee’s exercise of this right was known by the employer Thereafter, the employer took an employment action adverse to the employee There was a causal connection between the protected activity and the adverse employment action

The district court determined that Caudle satisfied the first, third and fourth elements: He complained and threatened to report Hard Drive Express (protected activity), and Betz fired him (adverse action) shortly afterward (causation).

Regarding notifying the company of exercising his right, the district court pointed out that the text message conversation referred only to paid time off, which is not protected under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Therefore, the basis of a retaliation claim falls apart.

However, the Sixth Circuit noted that Betz did bring up reimbursement earlier in the text exchange. In that exchange, in reference to truck maintenance, Betz reminded Caudle that he offers drivers interest-free loans.

The Sixth Circuit also noted that aside from the text messages, Hard Drive Express admitted in its summary judgment motion that Caudle had “repeatedly complained and threatened to report the company” about repair reimbursement. Although the district court found those complaints did “not appear to be more than mere grumblings,” the Sixth Circuit found them to be “competent evidence to overcome summary judgment.”

On June 28, both parties agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice and without costs and attorneys’ fees to either party. Attorneys for either party could not be reached to verify any settlement reached outside the courtroom. LL