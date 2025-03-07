Truck weights being closely monitored on Rhode Island’s Washington Bridge

March 7, 2025

Land Line Staff

|

Due to safety concerns, the westbound span of the Washington Bridge in Providence, R.I., has been closed since December 2023.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced on Thursday, March 6 that it is now posting data from weigh-in motion technology on the eastbound span of the Washington Bridge as a “precautionary tool.”

“Safety is RIDOT’s highest priority,” the state DOT’s Director Peter Alviti Jr. said in a statement. “As part of our comprehensive efforts for maintenance and inspection of the eastbound bridge, we installed this state-of-the-art system, which will allow RIDOT to have its finger on the pulse of the bridge in real time, every day, around the clock.”

The state DOT is also in the process of installing structural-health-monitoring technology on the Washington Bridge to acquire information on how the structure responds to overweight trucks.

A weight limit of 80,000 pounds for trucks is in place on the bridge. Trucks weighing up to 96,000 pounds are allowed to cross with a permit. If a truck in excess of 140,000 pounds crosses the bridge, a visual inspection is performed to ensure the structure is not affected, RIDOT said.

Oversize permit limits on the Washington Bridge were set conservatively and in consideration of the additional traffic in the current bypass configuration with the westbound span closed, according to state transportation officials. RIDOT said trucks weighing less than 96,000 pounds are not considered a safety concern.

Updated bridge data can be found here.

Washington Bridge project

The original Washington Bridge was altered in 1968 and replaced by the current twin-spanned bridge. It carries approximately 90,000 vehicles daily over the Seekonk River, connecting the Providence metropolitan area with Massachusetts and the southern New England region.

Demolition on the project continues, but like other bridge projects across the country, the Washington Bridge project remains in limbo following the freeze of federal funding for such initiatives.

WPRI-TV reported that Gov. Dan McKee explained in a letter to the U.S. DOT the importance of the Washington Bridge and other projects previously approved for federal funding.

The Washington Bridge has been forced to operate beyond its capacity for decades, according to RIDOT.

A news release from the governor’s office said substructure demolition is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. LL

More Land Line news from Rhode Island.

Related News

fuel tax

Rhode Island

Podcast: Nine states eye changes to their fuel tax

Several states are taking a long, hard look at their fuel taxes, and some that have had regular increases may slow that process down.

By Mark Reddig | February 11

FMCSA

News

FMCSA acting administrator appointed

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that Adrienne Camire has been appointed to lead FMCSA as acting administrator.

By Mark Schremmer | March 07

CVSA

News

CVSA’s annual award honors driver with ‘commitment to public safety’

Nominations are open for an award recognizing a trucker with a “commitment to public safety.” Here’s how you can nominate a driver.

By Land Line Staff | March 07

broker transparency

News

Trucker takes broker transparency to the courtroom

FMCSA ordered TQL to comply with broker transparency rules. The broker ignored the order, forcing a carrier to take the matter to a federal judge.

By Tyson Fisher | March 07