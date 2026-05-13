Truck-tracking cameras spark backlash in statehouses

States are tightening the screws on license plate readers. The devices are increasingly used for truck enforcement.

Police mount the devices on patrol cars, traffic lights, bridges, road signs and buildings. And now, lawmakers are racing to decide how far the technology should go.

The cameras snap photos of passing vehicles and record the time, date and location. Law enforcement agencies across the country use them. A report to Congress said license plate readers are now “relatively commonplace in policing.”

But police aren’t the only ones watching.

Private companies use the systems, too. Repossession crews and insurance companies rely on the technology, which can capture up to 1,800 license plate images every minute.

Most of the time, the cameras are used for traffic enforcement. But they can also help police track vehicles connected to crimes.

The systems are also used for parking enforcement, toll collection and traffic studies. Some private parking operators also run their own license plate reader systems.

According to the Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association, 23 states now have laws covering the systems. At least seven states regulate how law enforcement can use the technology. About 18 states limit how long data can be stored. At least four states block the information from public records requests.

Over the past year, three states either passed or updated laws tied to the technology. More states are now moving in the same direction.

Washington

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson signed a new law setting guardrails for license plate readers.

The new law limits when agencies can use the systems. Truck enforcement is one of the areas specifically covered.

Agencies are banned from using the devices unless they are handling approved tasks. That includes law enforcement investigations, checking plates against watch lists for stolen vehicles or missing persons, and certain parking or traffic studies.

Most captured data can only be stored for 21 days.

Truck enforcement at state patrol sites and weigh stations is treated differently. Data connected to truck enforcement can be stored for up to six months.

Parking data is limited to just 12 hours.

The law also requires agencies to register their systems with the state attorney general.

Sen. Jeff Holy, R-Cheney, said the law sets needed guardrails.

“This bill offers a pragmatic approach that provides a good balance between preserving privacy for individuals and ensuring that law enforcement has the needed tools to solve serious crimes,” Holy said.

Kentucky

A new Kentucky law sets rules on license plate readers.

Open-source reporting shows that 59 agencies and entities across the state may already be using the technology.

Rep. John Hodgson, R-Fisherville, said the cameras have many useful purposes. However, he also warned they can also be abused.

The new law limits the use of license plate reader data. Approved uses include enforcing local, state or federal laws.

The systems can also be used for toll collection and traffic enforcement. Trucking-related uses include issuing commercial vehicle permits, enforcing credentials and monitoring safety compliance.

The law also creates a permitting process for putting the devices on highway rights-of-way.

Police departments must publish public policies explaining how the cameras are used.

Most data can only be stored for 90 days.

The law also blocks the sale or sharing of the information for purposes outside of narrow law enforcement.

Spectrum interview on passage of HB58, Automated License Plate Reader regulation bill https://t.co/6EFH94CJmP — Hodgson4KY (@Hodgson4KY) April 14, 2026

Illinois

Illinois lawmakers continue to debate new rules for license plate readers.

Data shows that 258 Illinois agencies and entities across the state may already use the devices.

HB5151 would place limits on when law enforcement agencies can use the readers.

Police could use the systems to investigate stolen vehicles and crashes.

Government agencies would still be allowed to use the readers for toll collection and parking enforcement.

The bill also limits how long unrelated data can be stored. Any captured information not tied to an investigation would have to be deleted after three days. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.