Truck tolls still ‘several months away’ from being turned back on in Rhode Island

As Rhode Island prepares to resume collecting truck-only tolls, state officials are saying the start of that process is still several months away.

This past week, while speaking to reporters during the state’s annual “Bay Day” celebration, Gov. Dan McKee provided an updated timeline for when truckers can expect to see those tolls resume.

“We’ll come out with an announcement when the computers and when the actual technology is in place to put the tolls in place, which we’re several months away from that,” McKee told reporters.

The state began colleting tolls on commercial vehicles in 2018 as a means to generate revenue to fund bridge and infrastructure repairs across Rhode Island. However, in September 2022, a U.S. District Court ruled the tolls to be unconstitutional – saying the state’s plan violated the Commerce Clause, which forbids states from imposing charges with the intent to discriminate in favor of domestic, and against out-of-state or interstate, entities.

The state went on to appeal that ruling. In December 2024, a federal appeals court sided with Rhode Island, saying the truck-only tolling system did not meet the legal precedent needed to be in violation of the commerce clause, with attorneys failing to prove the tolls created a “substantial” disadvantage for out-of-state truckers. That ruling would set the table for the state to resume tolling commercial vehicles with some modifications.

In January, the governor’s office released it 2025-2026 fiscal year budget, which estimated roughly $10 million would be generated by truck tolls. While the state finance committee approved that budget in June, there was still no clear timeline as to when the tolls would be turned back on.

While the appeals court determined the state could resume it’s tolling plan, it did deem the daily caps placed on the tolls to be unconstitutional, as they disproportionately benefited in-state trucking companies. McKee said the revised tolling schedule will equally impact both in-state and out-of-state carriers.

“It’ll affect the trucks that were affected before, but because of the court decision, it’ll affect whether you’re in-state or out-of-state,” he said. “The out-of-state trucking has to be treated the same.”

The state resuming the truck tolls absent the daily caps has been met with resistance from local carriers and trucking groups. In May, the Rhode Island Trucking Association sent a letter to lawmakers urging them to reconsider resuming the truck tolls.

“The caps were a covenant made with the local business community and within the General Assembly to ensure passage,” Christopher Maxwell, president of the Rhode Island Trucking Association, said in the group’s letter. “Proceeding to reactivate the tolls without the caps would defy a promise made a decade ago and would decimate our state’s supply chain by levying unsustainable tolls on the local trucking industry, small businesses and ultimately the consumer.”

That sentiment was echoed by Marc Pearlman, CEO of Ocean State Job Lot – one of the state’s largest carriers.

“Now 94% of the tolling burden will be on Rhode Island companies. Does that sound good for Rhode Island businesses?” Pearlman said in a statement. “It’s no wonder why no other state is duplicating Rhode Island’s tolling system.”

Despite the resistance, the state appears to be content moving forward with a non-capped tolling system. Based on the recently approved budget, truck-only tolls in the state should resume in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year – April through June 2026. LL