Truck To Success early registration ends soon

Register for OOIDA’s Truck To Success educational seminar by Sept. 1 and save.

In addition to a discounted rate ($50 off) for the three-day course, those who register early for Truck To Success will get a one-year OOIDA membership for free.

Scheduled for Oct. 21-23 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Blue Springs, Mo., Truck To Success features the most up-to-date trucking information from OOIDA and industry experts.

Learn what it takes to be a successful owner-operator and if that’s the right move for your business.

Register for Truck To Success now.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of failure in this industry,” said Andrew King, director of the OOIDA Foundation. “We not only want to show them how to do it but also if you should or can do it. Success looks different to different people. It’s an initial investment up front that in the end could save you lots.”

Those who miss the early deadline can still register for Truck To Success through Oct. 1. The cost after Sept. 1 is $600, and the one-year OOIDA membership will not be included.

For those unable to attend in person, Truck To Success will be offered for $275 per login through Zoom. The deadline to register for the online version is Oct. 20.

Whether you’re a company driver or an owner-operator, OOIDA can provide the blueprint for making your trucking operation a success.

“People get into trucking to have a career, and we want to make sure they are able to do that,” King said. “There are things they might not have any idea about. If you’re a company driver or even leased-on, there’s certain things your motor carrier does that you’ll have to do (as an owner-operator). Those that want to expand or have a small fleet, you definitely need to know this stuff.”

OOIDA’s knowledge and business insight sets Truck To Success apart from other educational endeavors.

“It’s just different. We have been doing this for 50 years, and there’s aspects of the business we know very well,” King said. “We’re doing it day in and day out. You are talking to the experts. We’re also bringing in outside people who specialize in things like taxes.”

Creating a business plan, the dangers of lease-purchases and regulation requirements are just a few of the educational sessions offered.

More information about Truck To Success is available online. LL