Truck To Success early bird special ends soon

Time is running out for drivers to take advantage of early bird specials for OOIDA’s upcoming Truck To Success course.

The three-day course – designed for both prospective and current owner-operators – provides in-depth guidance on a wide range of topics geared toward helping you find success in the trucking industry. Attendees will learn the ins-and-outs of developing a business plan, permits and licensing, insurance, drug and alcohol testing requirements, brokers and factoring, taxes and more.

This year’s course will be held Oct. 22-24 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Blue Springs, Mo., with both in-person and virtual attendance offered for the event.

Of course, registering early has its rewards. Those who register before Sept. 1 will receive $50 off the total price, as well as a one-year OOIDA membership.

Andrew King, research analyst with the OOIDA Foundation and Truck To Success presenter, says that truckers will get the most bang for their buck by attending the event in person.

“The ability to join online is nice, of course, but nothing beats being there in person. The networking alone makes the in-person option worth it,” King told Land Line. “Networking with the other attendees, vendors and OOIDA staff – not to mention meeting our special guest this year, Jimmy Mac.”

For those attending the event in person, the cost is $495 and comes with access to recordings of the course for one year. Other perks of attending in person include a tour of OOIDA and a live appearance from radio personality Jimmy Mac. Each attendee can bring one guest for an additional $150.

Online attendance is available at a cost of $250. Virtual attendees will have access to course materials provided for three months. Guests attending from a different location and requiring a separate login are an additional $125.

You can find more information about the Truck To Success seminar or to register for the event here. LL