Truck to Success course postponed until the fall

OOIDA’s Truck to Success course, which was scheduled for May 5-7 in Blue Springs, Mo., has been postponed until the fall.

A new date hasn’t been scheduled. The Association said the course was postponed because of the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“With the uncertainty of when restrictions on restaurants and travel are lifted, we feel that we had no choice but to reschedule Truck to Success to the fall,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh said. “We have not chosen dates yet, but they will be coming soon. I would strongly urge folks who are thinking about starting their own small-business trucking company, or even those already in business who are wanting to improve, to make plans to attend.”

Truck to Success is a three-day intensive training course for those who are ready to take their first steps toward becoming an owner-operator.

The course is taught by trucking experts, many with extensive experience behind the steering wheel of a tractor-trailer, who work for the largest trucking association dedicated to helping drivers in all areas be successful.

The Truck to Success course curriculum includes:

Developing a business plan.

Buying equipment.

Tax strategies and complications.

Insurance.

Choosing to be an owner-operator under your own authority or lease to a carrier.

Entrant safety audit and compliance review.

Drug and alcohol consortium and requirements.

Permits and licensing.

Business structures.

Broker and factoring.

Current issues affecting the industry and how to have input.

Tuition for the course on becoming an owner-operator is $495 per person, which includes course materials and handouts and also breakfast, lunch and snacks. Each attendee may bring one guest for an additional $34.50 per day or $103.50 for the course to cover food.

Check back with LandLine.Media and by visiting OOIDA’s online education page to find out when the Association announces new dates for the Truck to Success course.

