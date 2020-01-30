Just the words “getting your own authority” sound pretty straightforward.

With state and federal governments involved, though, it is more complicated than is sounds. It is something you need to consider carefully in deciding whether to become an owner-operator.

Getting your own authority is one of the topics covered in OOIDA’s Truck to Success Truck to Success course planned for May 5-7 in Blue Springs, Mo.

OOIDA’s Truck to Success is specifically designed for company drivers who are interested in transitioning to owner-operators. The course is taught by trucking experts, many with extensive experience behind the steering wheel of a tractor-trailer, who work for the largest trucking association dedicated to helping drivers in all areas be successful.

For the segment on getting your own authority, OOIDA is drawing on in-house expertise. The instructor is Heather Brown, who has been with OOIDA for more than seven years, most of the time working the OOIDA’s Authority Department.

Getting your own authority is getting permission from the government to get paid to haul freight. The course will go over necessary state and federal identifiers, such as motor carrier and freight forwarder numbers and others, as well as permits required for carriers.

It is not just the numbers and permits that will be covered in the course, but there also is a process that Brown plans to outline. The process includes getting insurance quotes, having adequate operating capital, and on-going requirements once a driver’s authority is active.

OOIDA Compliance Connection Specialist Scott O’Dell will cover the intricacies of safety audits and International Registration Plan requirements during the course. Trevor Williams, OOIDA’s fuel card coordinator, will address International Fuel Tax Agreement requirements.

In addition to advice on getting your own authority, Truck to Success course topics include:

Developing a business plan.

Equipment, including the decision to buy new or used and financing options.

Insurance.

Tax strategies.

Choosing to be an owner-operator under your own authority or lease to a carrier.

Entrant safety audit and compliance review. Drug and alcohol consortium and requirements.

Permits and licensing.

Business structures.

Broker and factoring.

Current issues affecting the industry and how to have input.

Tuition for the course on becoming an owner-operator is $495 per person, which includes course materials and handouts and also breakfast, lunch and snacks. Each attendee may bring one guest for an additional $34.50 per day or $103.50 for the course to cover food.

Sign up by April 15 to get a free year of membership in OOIDA. The final day to register is May 1.

You can sign up for the course by clicking here.

Course tuition does not include lodging. Attendees, however, do qualify for OOIDA’s corporate rate. To book a room at the Blue Springs Courtyard by Marriott, call 816-228-8100 and mention you are with OOIDA to receive the discounted corporate rate.

You can learn more about Truck to Success course on becoming an owner-operator on the OOIDA Online Education website.

Listen here to learn about OOIDA’s Truck to Success course