Truck to Success course for owner-operators set for Oct. 26-28

If you are thinking about taking the next big step in your career to become an owner-operator, it is important that you put yourself on the path to success. That is why the OOIDA Foundation offers Truck to Success, a three-day in-depth training course that offers step-by-step guidance from the industry’s leading experts since 1973.

The OOIDA Foundation, the educational and research affiliate of OOIDA, plans to offer the course in-person and online via Zoom web conferencing. The dates are Oct. 26-28, 2021, starting at 8 a.m. Central. The in-person curriculum will be presented at the Courtyard by Marriott in Blue Springs, Mo., near OOIDA headquarters in Grain Valley, Mo.

If for some reason the OOIDA Foundation is unable to hold the in-person Truck to Success course, full refunds will be offered or the attendee can get a partial refund and attend via Zoom.

Truck to Success features trainers – OOIDA staff and other trusted experts – who are in contact with owner-operators on a daily basis to bring you the most up-to-date information possible. If you are serious about deciding whether to become an owner-operator, then allow OOIDA’s expert staff and partners help guide you from a company driver to a leased-on owner-operator and/or to an owner-operator under their own authority.

OOIDA presented its first Truck to Success course in 2019. Last year, because of coronavirus pandemic, the course was offered via Zoom web conferencing.

Topics covered in the course include creating business plans, drug and alcohol testing, understanding leases and how they can make or break a business, getting your own authority, tax consequences of being an owner-operator, financing and being smart in equipment purchasing, and understanding how load boards can help your business make money. There also will be a segment on current issues facing the industry.

The OOIDA Foundation’s mission statement is to fight for the rights of all truckers through education and research. Whether you are a company driver or an owner-operator who is struggling to make ends meet and is looking for a refresher program, you are welcome to take part in the course.

