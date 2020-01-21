One confusing part to consider when deciding whether to become an owner-operator are the tax consequences. That is why OOIDA has asked tax expert Barry Fowler to lead a session on taxes as part of the Truck to Success course planned for May 5-7 in Blue Springs, Mo.

OOIDA’s Truck to Success is a course taught by trucking experts, many with extensive experience behind the steering wheel of a tractor-trailer, who work for the largest trucking association dedicated to helping drivers in all areas be successful. The course is specifically designed for company drivers who are interested in transitioning to owner-operators.

Tax expert Fowler owns and founded Fowler Tax and Taxation Solutions Inc., Houston. He is an enrolled agent, which means he is a federally authorized tax practitioner who is empowered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to represent taxpayers before all administrative levels of the Internal Revenue Service.

Because of his expertise, Fowler has been featured in INC. Magazine, CBS Moneywatch, Yahoo Finance and Fox News online.

TruckerTaxTools.com is a division of Fowler’s Taxation Solutions.

Through TruckerTaxTools.com, Fowler and his staff provide tax solutions for every level of trucker, from driver to owner-operator to corporate. As an owner-operator and business owner have available to them a suite of tax strategies that are not available to employee drivers getting W-2. Fowler has information on forming a business entity and maximizing deductions.

In addition to tax expert advice, Truck to Success course topics include:

Developing a business plan.

Equipment, including the decision to buy new or used and financing options.

Insurance.

Choosing to be an owner-operator under your own authority or lease to a carrier.

Entrant safety audit and compliance review.

Drug and alcohol consortium and requirements.

Permits and licensing.

Business structures.

Broker and factoring.

Current issues affecting the industry and how to have input.

Tuition for the course on becoming an owner-operator is $495 per person, which includes course materials and handouts and also breakfast, lunch and snacks. Each attendee may bring one guest for an additional $34.50 per day or $103.50 for the course to cover food.

Sign up by April 15 to get a free year of membership in OOIDA. The final day to register is May 1.

You can sign up for the course by clicking here.

Course tuition does not include lodging. Attendees, however, do qualify for OOIDA’s corporate rate. To book a room at the Blue Springs Courtyard by Marriott, call 816-228-8100 and mention you are with OOIDA or use this link to receive the discounted corporate rate.

You can learn more about Truck to Success course on becoming an owner-operator on the OOIDA Online Education website.

Listen here to learn about OOIDA’s Truck to Success course