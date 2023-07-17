Truck stop looks to give back to customers on National Hot Dog Day

With the Fourth of July behind us, one truck stop chain is turning its attention to the next major holiday on the calendar – National Hot Dog Day.

This year, the annual celebration of the country’s favorite tube meat falls on July 19. On that day, Love’s Travel Stops is offering customers a free hot dog or roller grill item. Through a partnership with Schwab Meat Co., the Oklahoma City-based chain of truck stops says they will extend the offer at participating locations in 42 states.

“Our customers are always moving and love food options that are perfect for on the go,” Joe Cotton, vice president of food service for Love’s, said in a news release. “Giving out free items on National Hot Dog Day is a great way for us to thank our loyal customers and encourage them to try something new.”

To claim your free hot dog or roller item, customers will need to use the Love’s Connect app from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 19, where they can find the barcode for the freebie. The company says their roller grill selection includes, “Schwab’s Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, Roller Bites and more,” with a selection of toppings also available. I’ve got to admit, those Tornados do look pretty good.

For the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, the love for frankfurters shouldn’t be contained to just one day.

In fact, the council designates the entire month of July as National Hot Dog Month. However, a month of sucking down nitrate-filled goodness may not be for you, so observing a single day is likely more your speed. For those folks, each year, the third Wednesday of July is observed as National Hot Dog Day.

Founded in 1964, Love’s reportedly operates 639 locations in 42 states. The family-owned and -operated chain of travel stops employs over 40,000 people. Find a Love’s near you on the company’s website. LL