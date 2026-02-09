Truck stop chain’s $700M bet includes free truck parking

While the federal government is finally investing in truck parking, the private sector continues to chip away at the problem, with one major truck stop chain leading the charge.

For the first time, Congress dedicated funding to expand truck parking capacity earlier this month. Specifically, $200 million has been allocated to create more spaces.

How far will that go? For reference, Florida was awarded $180 million for a truck parking project in January 2024. Nearly the same as what Congress just set aside, the Florida project will add about 900 parking spaces.

For public trucking parking, the price tag for a single spot is more than $100,000. The private sector typically creates more parking spaces at a fraction of the cost. Unfortunately, that is starting to take the form of a pay-to-park model.

Traditional truck stops have long been at the forefront of offering free truck parking. One truck stop chain continues to make that investment.

Last year, Love’s opened up more than 1,400 truck parking spaces across 18 new locations. This year, the company plans to go even further.

Love’s has recently announced a new investment plan it dubs the Road Ahead Plan. Investing $700 million, the company will build new locations, creating additional truck parking. This year alone, 20 new locations will open, adding 1,500 parking spaces. That will bring Love’s parking total to more than 52,000 spaces.

In addition to building new locations, Love’s Road Ahead Plan includes remodeling or newly constructing more than half of the existing truck stops. While this will temporarily close locations to expedite the process, Love’s will still provide fuel, restrooms and limited food/drink options in a mobile building during construction.

Love’s will also be expanding its rewards program. That includes “casual customers” earning points. Extra points can be earned by purchasing Love’s-branded products. Food options are also part of the expansion.

More information can be found at Loves.com. LL